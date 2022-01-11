‘Black-ish’: Daveed Diggs, Simone Biles & More Join Final Season Guest Roster

Black-ish is continuing its final season with the help of some big stars as ABC unveiled the remaining roster of guest stars set to appear in the show’s ongoing chapter.

After having kicked off its eighth and final round with a visit from Michelle Obama, black-ish isn’t slowing down on the star power as the Johnsons prepare to bid viewers farewell. Following in the Season 8 footsteps of former First Lady Obama are plenty of exciting celebrities lined up for their time in the black-ish spotlight.

Season 8’s upcoming guest stars include the likes of Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Simone Biles, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott, and Stephen A. Smith.

Additional performers not yet revealed will also be among the other guest stars just announced, according to ABC. The star-studded fun begins as early as the January 11 episode, “The Natural” in which Dre (Anthony Anderson) has a crisis of self-confidence at work and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) question Diane’s (Marsai Martin) new beau.

Along with Anderson, Ross, Lewis, and Martin, the series costars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Laurence Fishburne, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham. Created by Kenya Barris, black-ish is executive produced by the creator, Fishburne, Anderson, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok. Stay tuned for a peek at the guest stars as black-ish‘s eighth season continues on ABC.

black-ish, Season 8, Tuesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC