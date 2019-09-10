The Good Fight

The Good Fight

A financial scam forces Diane Lockhart and her goddaughter to join Lucca Quinn at a top law firm.

The Good Fight Season 4

Worth Watching: 'Good Fight' on BET, Jamie Oliver Carries On at Home, New Face, Same Job for Acorn's 'Rebecka Martinsson'

 Cush Jumbo Leaving The Good Fight

'The Good Fight' Exit: Cush Jumbo Is Leaving, But Will She Return in Season 5?

 The Good Fight Season 4

Worth Watching: 'Good Fight' Finale, 'Questlove's Potluck' and 'Top Chef,' a 'Cake' With Bite

 Viola Davis How to Get Away with Murder

Worth Watching: 'Station 19' and 'Murder' Finales, a Topical 'Good Fight,' The Lighter Side of Edward G. Robinson

 COVID-19 Storylines 9-1-1: Lone Star Grown-ish Shameless

Which TV Shows Are Incorporating COVID-19 Storylines & Which Aren't?

 Jerry Seinfeld Good Fight Bulls Best TV Quotes May 1-7

Best Lines of the Week (May 1-7): 'All You Have to Do Is Listen'

 Parks and Recreation

Worth Watching: 'Parks and Rec' Reunion, 'Sheldon's College Future, 'Better Things' Finale, NBC's 'Council of Dads'

 the-good-fight-season-4-delay

'The Good Fight' Cast Addresses Delayed Airing Schedule in Message to Fans (VIDEO)

 The Good Fight Season 4 Christine Baranski

Worth Watching: Legal Mystery on 'Good Fight,' ABC's Disney 'Singalong,' Father's Day for Mothers on 'Better Things'

 Best TV Quotes black-ish Modern Family Good Fight

Best Lines of the Week (April 3-9): 'Just Wanted One Last Look'

 Will & Grace

Worth Watching: 'Will & Grace' Loves 'Lucy,' 'Grey's Anatomy' Ends Its Season, 'Good Fight' Returns

 Comfort TV Drama Series Where to Watch

Comfort TV: Our 12 At-Home Engrossing Drama Picks & Where to Watch Them

 The Good Fight Season 4 Michael J Fox Christine Baranski

'The Good Fight': Diane & Her Team Fight Against Privilege in Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

 NCIS: Los Angeles

Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)

 Spring TV 2020 HTGAWM Killing Eve Ozark Preview
Preview

What's Next on 'HTGAWM,' 'Ozark' & More Returning Favorites

 Outlander Nora From Queens Fargo
Preview

Fresh Scoop on 'Outlander,' 'Fargo' & More Spring Shows (PHOTOS)

 Christine Baranski The Good Fight Season 4 Diane Lockhart

CBS All Access Announces 'The Good Fight' Season 4 Premiere Date

 114048_5092b

Ask Matt: Ziva and 'NCIS,' 'Conners,' Post-Roseanne, a Better 'Fight' Without Blum & More