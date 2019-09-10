Shows
The Good Fight
A financial scam forces Diane Lockhart and her goddaughter to join Lucca Quinn at a top law firm.
July 27, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Good Fight' on BET, Jamie Oliver Carries On at Home, New Face, Same Job for Acorn's 'Rebecka Martinsson'
May 29, 2:30 pm
'The Good Fight' Exit: Cush Jumbo Is Leaving, But Will She Return in Season 5?
May 28, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Good Fight' Finale, 'Questlove's Potluck' and 'Top Chef,' a 'Cake' With Bite
May 14, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Station 19' and 'Murder' Finales, a Topical 'Good Fight,' The Lighter Side of Edward G. Robinson
May 13, 3:00 pm
Which TV Shows Are Incorporating COVID-19 Storylines & Which Aren't?
May 9, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (May 1-7): 'All You Have to Do Is Listen'
April 30, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Parks and Rec' Reunion, 'Sheldon's College Future, 'Better Things' Finale, NBC's 'Council of Dads'
April 16, 12:00 pm
'The Good Fight' Cast Addresses Delayed Airing Schedule in Message to Fans (VIDEO)
April 16, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Legal Mystery on 'Good Fight,' ABC's Disney 'Singalong,' Father's Day for Mothers on 'Better Things'
April 11, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (April 3-9): 'Just Wanted One Last Look'
April 9, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Will & Grace' Loves 'Lucy,' 'Grey's Anatomy' Ends Its Season, 'Good Fight' Returns
April 8, 2:30 pm
Comfort TV: Our 12 At-Home Engrossing Drama Picks & Where to Watch Them
March 30, 12:45 pm
'The Good Fight': Diane & Her Team Fight Against Privilege in Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)
March 14, 1:00 pm
Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)
March 4, 9:00 am
Preview
What's Next on 'HTGAWM,' 'Ozark' & More Returning Favorites
February 15, 5:00 pm
Preview
Fresh Scoop on 'Outlander,' 'Fargo' & More Spring Shows (PHOTOS)
February 13, 12:45 pm
CBS All Access Announces 'The Good Fight' Season 4 Premiere Date
September 10, 2019, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: Ziva and 'NCIS,' 'Conners,' Post-Roseanne, a Better 'Fight' Without Blum & More
