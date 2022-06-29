TV is in a golden age, and it’s attracting a bevy of stars. There’s Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren‘s upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923, Sylvester Stallone‘s series lead debut in Tulsa King, a return to TV comedy from Gina Rodriguez in Not Dead Yet on ABC, and much more.

But only some of these exciting debuts and returns will hit the small screen before the end of 2022. From stars leading brand new network shows to guest starring roles in beloved streaming titles, there’s a lot to look forward to later this year.

Here, we break down some of stars and shows we’re most excited to see on TV this fall, each on a different network or streaming platform.

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

The actress’ fearless, all-in approach has brought her two Oscars—and Swank’s trademark intensity serves her well as tough New York City reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who quits her high-profile job after a scandal and hesitantly joins a struggling Anchorage newspaper. Her assignment: Investigate an Indigenous woman’s death that her editor (Scandal’s Jeff Perry) suspects is foul play and part of a pattern. Fitzgerald faces down corrupt police and suspicious locals as she seeks the truth—and redemption. —Kate Hahn

Alaska Daily, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 10/9c, ABC

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight

A breakout since his Emmy-winning performance as cerebral detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street in the ’90s, Andre Braugher is equally adept at comedy. Witness his four recent Emmy nods as Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s hilariously formal captain Raymond Holt. In tortoise-shell glasses and a sharp suit, he’s a natural for The Good Fight’s final season as the law firm’s egotistical new partner Ri’Chard Lane, described as “a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism.” Amen to that! —Ileane Rudolph

The Good Fight, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, September 8, Paramount+

Marcia Gay Harden, So Help Me Todd

Leading a broadcast series for the first time since CBS’s Code Black ended in 2018, this Oscar winner can soften the heart of even the most impenetrable character. As an Oregon law partner in this dramedy, she knows what’s best for everyone—especially her son (Skylar Astin, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), who’s been floundering since losing his PI license. After he helps her solve a very personal case, she recognizes his talent and hires him at her firm. We just hope her schedule allows for more family stakeouts. —Mandi Bierly

So Help me Todd, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 9/8c, CBS

Susan Sarandon, Monarch

This Oscar winner brings her sass and sexiness (which she often smartly undercuts with blunt, world-weary wisdom) to the role of rags-to-riches superstar Dottie Roman in the sudsy drama Monarch. Also known as the Queen of Country Music, Dottie is the matriarch of an Austin music dynasty (real-life chart-topper Trace Adkins plays husband Albie) who knows her time in the spotlight is ending. When she anoints one child as her successor—“Heavy is the head that wears the crown, baby”—the Romans may burn. —Kate Hahn

Monarch, Series Premiere Part 1, Sunday, September 11, 8/7c, Part 2, Tuesday, September 20, 9/8c, FOX