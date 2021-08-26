‘Good Fight’ Finale, ‘The Other Two,’ ‘Brooklyn’ Road Trip, The Domino Effect

TV’s wildest legal drama, The Good Fight, ends its fifth season with chaos in the community courts. Comedy Central’s The Other Two moves to HBO Max for a second season. Brooklyn Nine-Nine sends Jake on a personal mission with an old frenemy. Meet one of the world’s most renowned domino topplers in Lily Topples the World. A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Elizabeth Fisher©2021 Paramount+, Inc.

The Good Fight

Season Finale

“I thought the craziness would end with 2020,” laments lawyer Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) in the fifth-season finale of the provocative legal dramedy. No such luck. Fake community courts like Judge Wackner’s (Mandy Patinkin)—and now one staged in the living room of the formidable Judge Vinetta (CCH Pounder)—are causing our favorite TV lawyers no end of chaos as events come to a head. With the firm’s owners paying a visit from Dubai, the pressure is on to keep their drug-kingpin client Oscar Rivi (Tony Plana) out of prison, but these pesky alt-courts are complicating matters. Things get especially heated in Wackner’s court when revolutionaries hoping to split Illinois into two separate states get rowdy enough to bring back awful memories of Jan. 6. “Truth is never decided by who’s most noisy,” Wackner rules. But will anyone listen?

Zach Dilgard/HBO

The Other Two

Season Premiere

The hilarious comedy about siblings struggling to make it in New York is back for a second snarky season, moving from Comedy Central to HBO Max with back-to-back episodes. Cary (Drew Tarver), a gay barely-surviving actor, and sister Brooke (Hélene Yorke), a would-be talent agent, are no longer living in the shadow of their younger brother Chase (Case Walker), a pop star who’s shucked his career for NYU. They’re currently being humiliated daily by the unexpected success of their mother, Pat (an uproarious Molly Shannon), now a daytime TV talk-show host who can’t stop jabbering on about her kids. My favorite running gag: Cary’s interchangeable online hosting gigs, including “The Gay Minute” for Huff Po Live, “The Daily Buzz” for BuzzFeed, “The Daily Thrill” for Thrillist, you get the picture. It isn’t pretty.

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

8/7c

As the final season of the quirky cop comedy continues, Jake (Andy Samberg) has what would seem to be one last encounter with his closest frenemy: Doug Judy (an inspired Craig Robinson), the career criminal who made a second career of escaping from Jake’s clutches. Their ensuing road trip, with “sexy surprises” and confounding twists along the way, makes for a truly delightful episode.

© Discovery+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Lily Topples The World

Winner of several festival awards, this acclaimed documentary profiles Lily Hevesh, the 20something domino toppler whose elaborate chain-reaction creations have earned her over 1 billion YouTube views (once you start, you can’t stop watching). The film follows this quietly charming Chinese adoptee over three years as she plants her flag in a male-dominated field.

Inside Thursday TV: