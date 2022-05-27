‘The Good Fight’ Is Ending With Season 6 — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)

After 13 years in the world of Robert and Michelle King’s lawyers, it’s soon going to be time to say goodbye: Paramount+ has announced that The Good Fight is ending with is upcoming sixth season. The final season will premiere on Thursday, September 8, and it is currently in production in New York City.

“We’ve LOVED fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing,” Robert and Michelle King, series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers, said in a statement. “Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future.”

Added executive producer Ridley Scott, “It’s been an extraordinary run we’ve had, from The Good Wife to The Good Fight. 13 years of the Kings’ brilliant writing, magnificent acting troupes led by Julianna Margulies and Christine Baranski, and massive support and partnership with CBS and Paramount+. In this day and age, where long runs are more the exception than the norm and where discerning audiences have so much choice for quality content, the success and longevity of these series are a testament to how excellent both shows were. David Zucker and I, and the entire team at Scott Free Television, could not be more grateful for this experience.”

Season 6 has Diane (Baranski) feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

The final season also stars John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.

Robert and Michelle King co-created the series with Phil Alden Robinson. Joining them and Scott as executive producers are David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, Jacquelyn Reingold, and Baranski. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

The Good Fight, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, September 8, Paramount+