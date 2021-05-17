‘The Good Fight’ Sets June Date For Season 5 Premiere, Releases Teaser (VIDEO)

It’s good news for fans of The Good Fight, as Paramount+ has confirmed that Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, June 24.

After that, new episodes of the critically acclaimed legal drama from producers Robert and Michelle King will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. The streamer also dropped a new teaser trailer for the upcoming 10-episode season (watch below).

The fifth season will see Diane (Christine Baranski) battle with her conscience as she questions whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the business loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become tied up with a regular Chicagoan, Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop despite having no legal training.

Season 4 was cut short last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cast and crew to stop filming in the middle of production. This disrupted the airing schedule and meant that only seven of the intended 10 episodes were produced, bringing an abrupt end to many of the ongoing stories. These stories will be resolved in the new season, and there is a chance that the coronavirus pandemic itself has a presence on the show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Michelle King said, “What seems likely is that regardless of when we broadcast, people are still going to experience the economic aftermath [of the pandemic], so my expectation is that we’ll at least touch on that. I don’t know that it’s going to be a front-burner, ‘A’ story, but the characters, like everyone else, are going to be feeling what an economic downturn feels like.”

New as a series regular this year is Charmain Bingwa, who will play Carmen Moyo, a young lawyer from a tough, working-class background. She joins returning stars Baranski, McDonald, Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Zach Grenier. Original cast member Cush Jumbo will not be returning as a series regular, but there is hope that fans get to see her farewell to wrap up the missing Season 4 episodes.

