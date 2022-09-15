‘The Good Fight’ Reveals What Happened to Peter & Alicia from ‘The Good Wife’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Good Fight Season 6 Episode 2 “The End of the Yips.”]

The Good Fight got very Good Wife-y in the latest episode, with Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) stopping by to help his daughter Marissa (Sarah Steele), and offering an update on two major players of the original series.

When Eli called into Diane Lockhart’s (Christine Baranski) office, she explained her being downstairs with “just a general reshuffling” before pivoting the conversation to Chris Noth and Julianna Margulies’ Good Wife characters: “And I hear Peter Florrick’s back in jail? Another reshuffling?” Eli confirmed — though didn’t specify why — and added, “I don’t think he’s going to come back from this one.”

As for Alicia, “she’s still in law,” he shared. “Started her own firm in New York, doing well. You’re not in touch with her?” Diane confirmed she’s not, explaining, “that didn’t end well.” That’s putting it mildly, considering the last time those two saw each other in the Good Wife finale, Diane slapped Alicia for having Lucca (Cush Jumbo, who left Fight in the Season 5 premiere) discredit her husband Kurt (Gary Cole) on the stand by asking about an affair to help Peter.

It’s a pretty definitive end to Peter’s story, given Eli’s comment about him not coming back from it, but not as far as how The Equalizer wrote out Noth’s character, William Bishop. After the actor was dropped after sexual assault accusations, Bishop was killed off (off-screen). Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) then became determined to take down Mason Quinn (Chris Vance) for what he did.

