‘The Good Fight’ Adds John Slattery for Season 6

As the logline for The Good Fight Season 6 suggests, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) may need some help, and she’s going to get that in the form of a Mad Men star.

John Slattery has been cast as Lyle Bettencourt, described as “a brilliant, sophisticated and sensitive physician who helps Diane through a crazy time,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the enormously talented, usually-too-busy John Slattery join the cast,” co-creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King said. “We feel like we’ve been chasing him forever.”

According to Paramount+, Season 6 will see “Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning.” Also, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence around them is leading to a civil war.

Slattery’s casting comes after Paramount+ previously announced that André Braugher is joining the sixth season as Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz (Audra McDonald) as a new name partner and described as “a handful.” The upcoming episodes will also feature Alan Cumming reprising his Good Wife role as Eli Gold in two episodes to help his daughter, Marissa (Sarah Steele), now that she’s a lawyer.

In addition to Mad Men, Slattery’s TV credits include Next, Mrs. America, Modern Love, and Veep.

The Good Fight, Season 6, Summer 2022, Paramount+