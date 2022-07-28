The Good Fight Season 6 has added Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man, The Cosby Show) in a recurring role, Paramount+ announced Thursday, July 28. Also joining in a recurring spot is Shahar Isaac (The Chosen).

Rashad will play Renetta Clark, a calm, brilliant leader of a stealthy resistance movement, per Deadline. Rashad’s Renetta will appear in four-episode arc in the final season of The Good Fight. Isaac will play Zev Beker, a tough and charming Israeli Krav Maga instructor who will appear in three episodes.

Additionally, Erich Bergen (Bull, Madam Secretary) and Paul Scheer (Star Trek: Lower Decks, The League) have been cast in guest star roles, each appearing in one episode. Bergen will play Steven Sheen, a prosecutor, while Scheer will play Matt Brittel, a lawyer who squares up with Christine Baranski‘s Diane Lockhart in court.

Rashad recently appeared in This Is Us, which earned her three Emmy nominations out of a career total of six. She also recently starred in Skeleton Crew on Broadway and won a Tony Award for her performance. Isaac, also a stage actor, starred in National Theatre Live: Salomé.

Season 6 of The Good Wife spinoff has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Charmaine Bingwa are also part of the final season, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston also guest star.

The Good Fight is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. It is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.