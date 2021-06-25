‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 Adds ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star CCH Pounder

A new face is coming to Chicago for Season 5 of The Good Fight: CCH Pounder will be joining the show’s cast for multiple episodes.

Having recently finished a seven-season run as Dr. Loretta Wade on NCIS: New Orleans, Pounder will play Vinetta, a Chicago native looking for justice after a crime spike in her neighborhood, on the Paramount+ drama, TVLine reports.

“We’ve wanted to work with CCH Pounder for years, and couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s bringing her incredible talents to playing Vinetta,” series creators Robert and Michelle King said.

Pounder’s casting comes after two major departures — Cush Jumbo (who played Lucca Quinn) and Delroy Lindo (who played Adrian Boseman) — in the Season 5 premiere. She joins other new faces this season including Mandy Patinkin, Wayne Brady, Wanda Sykes, and Charmaine Bingwa.

In addition to NCIS: New Orleans, Pounder’s TV credits include ER, The Shield, Law & Order: SVU, and Warehouse 13.

The Good Fight Season 5 sees Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) questioning whether or not it is appropriate to help run an African American law firm alongside Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald). “There’s plenty of drama [and] questions around that between Liz and Diane,” Nyambi Nyambi (who plays investigator Jay Dipersia) told TV Insider. “That’s a huge, huge part of our season.”

The Good Fight, Thursdays, Paramount+