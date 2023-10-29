Matthew Perry Dies: ‘Friends,’ ‘The West Wing’ & More Memorable TV Roles

Matthew Perry — 'Growing Pains,' 'The West Wing,' and 'Friends'
Matthew Perry, best known for starring as Chandler Bing across all 10 seasons of the comedy Friends, has died at the age of 54 from what is being reported as drowning.

In 2022, while promoting his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry admitted that he never watched the hit comedy because he could see his addiction issues in how he looked depending on the season. (His fame, addictions, and recovery were among the topics covered in the book.) But, he told CBC at the time, “I think I’m gonna start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations It’s become this important, significant thing. It was really funny and all the people were nice.”

Scroll down for a look at his most memorable roles on TV, from Chandler Bing on Friends to his Emmy-nominated guest spot on The West Wing to a few one-season comedies.

Tracey Gold and Matthew Perry — 'Growing Pains'
Growing Pains (1989)

Over three episodes, Perry played Sandy, Carol’s (Tracey Gold) boyfriend who died after driving drunk and getting into a car accident.

Stephen Furst, Matthew Perry, and Valerie Bertinelli — 'Sydney'
Sydney (1990)

In this one-season sitcom, Perry starred as a rookie officer and the over-protective brother of the title character, a private investigator (Valerie Bertinelli).

Marian Mercer, Diana Canova, Matthew Perry, Scott McAfee, and Anndi McAfee — 'Home Free'
Home Free (1993)

In this one-season sitcom, Perry starred as a free-spirited, lazy freelance journalist who lived at home with his mother (Marian Mercer) and began learning to be responsible when his older sister (Diana Canova) moved back with her kids.

Matthew Perry — 'Friends'
Friends (1994-2004)

Over all 10 seasons of the sitcom, Perry starred as Chandler Bing, known for his sarcastic comments and jokes. He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2002 for the role.

Matthew Perry and Calista Flockart – 'Ally McBeal'
Ally McBeal (2002)

For two episodes, Perry played a big shot lawyer Todd Merrick, for whom Ally (Calista Flockhart) developed feelings.

Matthew Perry — 'The West Wing'
The West Wing (2003)

Perry played Republican lawyer Joe Perry in three episodes. He was nominated twice (in 2003 and 2004) for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the series.

D.L. Hughley, Nate Corddry, Sarah Paulson, Timothy Busfield, Bradley Whitford, Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, and Steven Weber — 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip'
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007)

In this one-season sitcom, taking place behind the scenes of a live sketch comedy show, Perry starred as one of its executive producers and the head writer, Matt Albie.

Nate Torrence, Portia Doubleday, Matthew Perry, Andrea Anders, and James Lesure — 'Mr. Sunshine'
Mr. Sunshine (2011)

Perry played Ben Donovan, the operations manager of the second-tier arena Sunshine Center, in this one-season comedy.

Matthew Perry — 'The Good Wife'
The Good Wife (2012-2013)

In four episodes of The Good Wife, then three episodes of the spinoff The Good Fight (in 2017), Perry played attorney Mike Kresteva, who became the Republican candidate for governor in the 2012 election against Peter Florrick (Chris Noth).

Matthew Perry — 'Go On'
Go On (2012-2013)

Its only season followed Perry’s Ryan King, a sports talk radio host who was trying to move on after his wife’s death.

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox — 'Cougar Town'
Cougar Town (2014)

Perry reunited with FriendsCourteney Cox for one episode when he guest starred as Sam, a man who had a fender bender with her character on this comedy.

Matthew Perry — 'Web Therapy'
Web Therapy (2015)

In another Friends reunion, Perry appeared in two episodes of Lisa Kudrow‘s series as Tyler Bishop, a lawyer who turns to her character for help with his compulsive lying.

Thomas Lennon and Matthew Perry — 'The Odd Couple'
The Odd Couple (2015-2017)

Perry starred as the slovenly Oscar Madison to Thomas Lennon‘s obsessively-tidy Felix Unger in this three-season reboot.

Matthew Perry and Kristen Hager — 'The Kennedys After Camelot'
The Kennedys After Camelot (2017)

In his final onscreen role, Perry played Ted Kennedy in this miniseries, based on the 2012 book After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present by J. Randy Taraborrelli and a follow-up to the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys.

