Matthew Perry Dies: ‘Friends,’ ‘The West Wing’ & More Memorable TV Roles

Matthew Perry, best known for starring as Chandler Bing across all 10 seasons of the comedy Friends, has died at the age of 54 from what is being reported as drowning.

In 2022, while promoting his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry admitted that he never watched the hit comedy because he could see his addiction issues in how he looked depending on the season. (His fame, addictions, and recovery were among the topics covered in the book.) But, he told CBC at the time, “I think I’m gonna start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations It’s become this important, significant thing. It was really funny and all the people were nice.”

Scroll down for a look at his most memorable roles on TV, from Chandler Bing on Friends to his Emmy-nominated guest spot on The West Wing to a few one-season comedies.