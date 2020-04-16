'The Good Fight' Cast Addresses Delayed Airing Schedule in Message to Fans (VIDEO)

Fans of CBS All Access' The Good Fight will have to go one week without Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and associates as the series catches up with production.

Like so many shows currently on the air, The Good Fight was in the middle of production when the coronavirus struck, forcing the cast and crew to halt filming and step away. While this hasn't stopped the show from premiering on time, it will disrupt the airing schedule moving forward.

After returning on April 9, the show's latest episode dropped on the streaming platform this Thursday, April 16. Episode 3 will be held up though, as post-production continues on the installment through the following week, pushing its air date to Thursday, April 30.

To explain this predicament, the cast and crew came together from across the globe while maintaining their social distance in a special video message. "Hello, from The Good Fight family," star Baranski says, greeting fans. "We hope you're well and staying safe during this difficult time."

After that, various other cast and crew members chime in about the reasoning behind the delayed production. From creators, writers, stars and producers to grip operators, craft services, sound, costume and music department workers, they share the same sentiment.

See what they have to say and sing in the sweet video to fans below, and don't miss The Good Fight's third episode from Season 4 on April 30.

The Good Fight, Returns, Thursday, April 30, CBS All Access