8 ‘Good Wife’ & ‘Good Fight’ Characters Who Could Show up on ‘Elsbeth’

Elsbeth marks the return of a fan-favorite lawyer from The Good Wife and The Good Fight, with Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni moving from Chicago to New York City to join the ranks of the NYPD as an outside observer. But so far, no series regular from either of those preceding shows have guest-starred on Elsbeth, and we think it’s time one of them did.

To be fair, Elsbeth showrunner Jonathan Tolins told TV Insider he “would love” to bring Good Wife and Good Fight characters to the show — but there are complicating factors. “I always think TV fans sometimes think of characters as crayons that you can just pick up and use,” he said. “But it’s like, there’s budget, there’s schedule, there’s lots of things going on. So it’s tricky.”

So if money and time weren’t an issue, here are the crayons, um, actors we’d love Elsbeth to reuse when it returns for the next season.