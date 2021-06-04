‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 Trailer Asks If Diane Belongs in a Black Law Firm (VIDEO)

Paramount+ has unveiled its first full trailer for Season 5 of The Good Fight and things are as chaotic as ever for Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her fellow lawyers.

Premiering Thursday, June 24 on the streaming service, Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and features plenty of exciting new additions. Along with unveiling the trailer, Paramount+ also released the key art for the season which highlights Diane and Audra McDonald‘s Liz.

In the latest chapter of the critically acclaimed drama, Diane is forced to ask the question of whether it is appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz after the firm loses two of its top lawyers. This is teased in the trailer as Diane faces the reality that her position of power could reflect badly upon everyone at the firm.

Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with a peculiar judge named Hal Wackner, played by Mandy Patinkin. Things get whacky when the Chicagoan decides to open up his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Also joining Baranski, McDonald, Steele, and Patinkin in Season 5 are costars Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bingwa. The Good Fight is executive produced by showrunners and co-creators Robert and Michelle King along with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, and Jacquelyn Reingold.

Check out the exciting trailer below and don’t miss The Good Fight when it returns to TV this summer.

