16 Best-Dressed TV Characters in History

Who among us has not coveted an outfit, a garment, or even an accessory we’ve seen on television? If you’re anything like us, you’ve also tried to copy that small-screen style — and if you’re even more like us, your mileage varied.

Thanks to the masterful work of Hollywood costume designers, it’s almost impossible to name TV’s most stylish characters, let alone rank those high achievers, but after much hemming and hawing, we’ve come up with the following best-of list. (If you disagree, don’t be a stitch about it!)