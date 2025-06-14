16 Best-Dressed TV Characters in History

Dan Clarendon
Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal Lecter in 'Hannibal,' Robin Wright as Claire Underwood in 'House of Cards,' and Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon in 'Empire'
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Patrick Harbron/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Amanda Demme/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Who among us has not coveted an outfit, a garment, or even an accessory we’ve seen on television? If you’re anything like us, you’ve also tried to copy that small-screen style — and if you’re even more like us, your mileage varied.

Thanks to the masterful work of Hollywood costume designers, it’s almost impossible to name TV’s most stylish characters, let alone rank those high achievers, but after much hemming and hawing, we’ve come up with the following best-of list. (If you disagree, don’t be a stitch about it!)

Fran Drescher as Fran Fine in 'The Nanny'
Cliff Lipson/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

16. Fran Fine, The Nanny

Not only is this Fran Drescher character a hardworking caretaker; she’s a clothes horse, too, wearing fashion that’s still trendy today. How Fran affords fresh-from-the-runway clothes on a nanny salary is beyond us, but if the women of Friends can afford that apartment…

Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon in 'Empire'
Amanda Demme/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

15. Cookie Lyon, Empire

We cringe to speculate whether all the fur Cookie Lyon wears is real or not, but those fuzzy garments and her head-to-toe animal print ensembles are fitting. This is, after all, a Taraji P. Henson character who’s out for blood as she vies for control of her family and its record label.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu/Courtesy: Everett Collection

14. Mabel Mora, Only Murders in the Building

We considered putting Upper East Siders of Gossip Girl on this list, but we think an Upper West Sider has them beat. Trendy jumpsuits, chunky sweaters, glaring patterns, oversized coats, more plaid and argyle garments than we can count, and a muppet-like mustard coat — the Selena Gomez character’s fashion is just more fun.

Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle in 'Saved by the Bell'
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

13. Lisa Turtle, Saved by the Bell

The 1990s may not go down as one of the most fashionable decades, but you wouldn’t know it looking at Lark Voorhies on Saved by the Bell. High-waisted outfits, statement belts, hoop earrings, even brooches — Lisa Turtle made it all work in harmony.

Diana Rigg as Emma Peel in 'The Avengers'
Terry O'Neill/TV Guide/Courtesy: Everett Collection

12. Emma Peel, The Avengers

Before The Avengers was a Marvel franchise, it was an espionage TV show featuring Diana Rigg as “agent extraordinary” Emma Peel, whose wardrobe ranges from leather catsuits to op-art-inspired mod skirts. Clandestine? Maybe not. But fashionable? Always.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders'
Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

11. Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Not everyone can pull off round spectacles and a newsboy cap, but Cillian Murphy and his cheekbones can. As for Tommy’s suits, all that wool looks deathly itchy, but you can’t deny the Birmingham gangster cuts a killer silhouette.

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick in 'Severance'
Apple TV+/Courtesy: Everett Collection

10. Seth Milchick, Severance

As a middle manager on Severance, Mr. Milchick often resorts to his trusty button-down, trousers, and keycard lanyard. But when the Tramell Tillman character can march to the beat of his own drum — or marching band, as the case may be — his fashion shines. We’re talking motorcycle jackets, turtlenecks, even double-breasted winter coats.

Mary Tyler Moore as Mary Richards in 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'
Gene Trindl/TV Guide/Courtesy: Everett Collection

9. Mary Richards, The Mary Tyler Moore Show

We imagine a whole generation of female office workers were inspired by Mary Tyler Moore’s wardrobe on her self-named show. That the TV news producer’s clothing doesn’t look dated a half century later — not even the sweater vests — is a testament to the show’s forward-thinking costume designers.

Mindy Kaling as Mindy Lahiri in 'The Mindy Project'
Jordin Althaus/Hulu/Courtesy: Everett Collection

8. Mindy Lahiri, The Mindy Project

Her personal life may be a mess, but her fashion sense certainly isn’t. Mindy Kaling’s OB/GYN character rocks eye-popping coats, skirts, and dresses with all kinds of prints, only occasionally obscured by a lab coat. Houndstooth, florals, stripes, geometric designs — you name it, it’s in Mindy’s closet.

Delroy Lindo as Adrian Boseman in 'The Good Fight'
Paramount+

7. Adrian Boseman, The Good Fight

Suits was named after lawyer-preferred wardrobe, but we give the win to one of the Good Fight bosses. Delroy Lindo wears the hell out of a three-piece suit in character as Adrian Boseman, and we’re seriously in-vest-ed in each garment and accessory he wears on the show.

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood in 'House of Cards'
Patrick Harbron/Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

6. Claire Underwood, House of Cards

It’s hard to imagine Robin Wright ever not looking good, but as Claire Underwood, she was ruthlessly fashionable. It’s obvious the costume designers were just as calculating as the Underwoods were, and television has never seen a more fashionable U.S. president.

Joan Collins as Alexis Colby in 'Dynasty'
Aaron Spelling Prod./Courtesy: Everett Collection

5. Alexis Colby, Dynasty

Follow the Instagram account @whatalexiswore, and you’ll see why the Joan Collins character is the picture of ’80s glamour. Alexis never wore the same thing twice, much to the delight of viewers who appreciated every glimmering dress, ever shoulder-padded suit, and every silky top, plus her endless supply of accessories.

Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal Lecter in 'Hannibal'
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

4. Hannibal Lecter, Hannibal

Yes, that Hannibal Lecter. Mads Mikkelsen’s version of the character is the ultimate aesthete, with an immaculate home, precise handwriting, and refined cooking. (Just don’t ask what’s on the menu.) His clothing, meanwhile, is always perfectly pieced together — even with seemingly clashing patterns.

Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope in 'Scandal'
Vivian Zink/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

3. Olivia Pope, Scandal

It would be a Scandal not to mention Kerry Washington’s sartorially-inspired Gladiator. Between the gowns she slips on for state dinners, the pantsuits and coats she wears at her day job, and the white hat she dons when she’s feeling virtuous, Olivia is a fashion icon. Not all heroes wear capes, but this one does!

Christina Hendricks as Joan Holloway in 'Mad Men'
AMC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. Joan Holloway, Mad Men

It’s no wonder Joan drove mad men — her style is bold without being gaudy, and luxurious without being haute couture. And as opposed to her male colleagues’ boorish comments, the Christina Hendricks character’s outfits are never HR violations — her sleeves are often long, and her skirts are often longer.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City'
HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection

1. Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City

We don’t condone buying Vogue instead of dinner like Carrie used to do, but there’s no question the Sarah Jessica Parker character’s avant-garde fashion lights up the streets of New York more than it misses the mark. The tutus, the tulle, even the tanks — all trés chic. There’s a reason Carrie demands a big closet, and for her commitment to fashion, we award her this ranking’s top prize.

