The Good Fight is going out with a bang on Paramount+ (premiering September 8), if the final season trailer is any indication.

“I used to believe in progress, that we learned from our mistakes, but I feel like I’m back where I was six years ago,” Diane (Christine Baranski) admits to Lyle Bettencourt (John Slattery). “And no matter what we do, we just end up back at the start.” It’s not the only time we see the two together, including her wondering about the “ethics” of what he assumes is the two of them “standing next to each other at a bar talking.” Diane is married, though it looks like we might only see Kurt over video chat, given Gary Cole is a series regular on NCIS (and at the center of the Season 19 finale cliffhanger).

The trailer also offers a look at André Braugher as Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker forced on Liz (Audra McDonald) as a new name partner. While he sees himself as a brand, she argues, “my lawyers do not want to work for a brand.” However, he points out, “sure they do, if it’s that or unemployment.”

Plus, watch the video below to see Alan Cumming (especially at the end!) and Carrie Preston reprising their roles from The Good Wife as Eli Gold and Elsbeth Tascioni, respectively, and much more. And it’s no surprise that Liz needs a drink or two of her wine after what Diane wonders near the end of the trailer.

In Season 6, “Diane feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning,” Paramount+ teases. “Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.” The series also stars Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Charmaine Bingwa.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, Jacquelyn Reingold, Nelson McCormick, and Baranski also executive produce. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

