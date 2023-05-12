Michael J. Fox’s TV Career in Photos, From the 1970s to Now

Michael J. Fox’s latest small-screen project is his most personal yet. In the new Apple TV+documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the actor reflects on his 45 years in the spotlight, with archival and scripted content illustrating his stardom.

“The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease,” Apple TV+ says, hyping up the May 12 release.

While millions of moviegoers know Fox from the hit Back to the Future trilogy, he also made his mark on television with Emmy-winning performances in Family Ties and Spin City. But we’re rewinding the clock even farther to the late 1970s in the below timeline of the 61-year-old’s TV career.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Friday, May 12, Apple TV+

Michael J. Fox as Jamie in 'Leo and Me'
CBC

‘Leo and Me’ (1978)

Airing on Canada’s CBC network, this sitcom starred a teenaged Fox as Jamie, an orphaned boy living with his devil-may-care uncle (Brent Carver) on a run-down yacht.

Brian Godfrey Wilson, Beeson Carroll, and Michael J. Fox of 'Palmerstown, U.S.A.'
Haley/T.A.T./Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Palmerstown, U.S.A.’ (1980–1981)

Co-produced by Norman Lear and Roots author Alex Haley, this CBS drama followed white and Black families in the Depression-era south. Fox — seen at right, with costars Brian Godfrey Wilson and Beeson Carroll — played Willy-Joe Hall.

Courteney Cox and Michael J. Fox of 'Family Ties'
Tony Costa/TV Guide/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Family Ties’ (1982–1989)

Fox earned three consecutive Emmys for his breakout role as conservative son Alex P. Keaton in this NBC family sitcom. His love interests on the show were played by Tracy Pollan, whom Fox married in 1988, and a pre-Friends Courteney Cox, seen here.

Elinor Donahue, Dawn Wells, Michael J. Fox, and Angela Cartwright of 'High School U.S.A.'
Hill/Mandelker Films/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘High School U.S.A.’ (1983)

This made-for-TV NBC movie starred Fox as J.J. Manners, a teen who pursues the class president’s girlfriend. He’s pictured here with costars Elinor Donahue, Dawn Wells, and Angela Cartwright.

Nancy McKeon and Michael J. Fox of 'Poison Ivy'
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Poison Ivy’ (1985)

On the eve of his Back to the Future fame, Fox and The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, his girlfriend at the time, played lovestruck summer camp employees Dennis Baxter and Rhonda Malone in this NBC movie.

Michael J. Fox in 'Tales From the Crypt'
HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Tales From the Crypt’ (1991)

In his directorial debut, Fox helmed the “The Trap,” an episode of this HBO horror anthology, and also guest-starred as a prosecutor in that same episode, sharing the screen with Back to the Future costar James Tolkan.

Michael J. Fox and Mayim Bialik of 'Don't Drink the Water'
ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Don’t Drink the Water’ (1994)

Fox joined Mayim Bialik in this film Woody Allen wrote and directed for ABC, playing Axel Magee, a junior diplomat working at an American embassy in Russia. Bialik, meanwhile, played Susan Hollander, a hapless tourist stuck behind the Iron Curtain.

Michael J. Fox as Mike Flaherty in 'Spin City'
Bill Foley/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Spin City’ (1996–2001)

The actor picked up his fourth Emmy for his role as New York City Deputy Mayor Michael Flaherty in this ABC sitcom. Fox, who revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998, exited the show after Season 4 to work toward a cure for the disease and spend more time with his family.

Julie Bowen and Michael J. Fox in 'Boston Legal'
Craig Sjodin/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Boston Legal’ (2006)

Fox returned to ABC in 2006 to play terminal lung cancer patient Daniel Post in this legal comedy-drama. His character became a love interest for attorney Denise Bauer, played by Julie Bowen, seen here.

Michael J. Fox as Dwight in 'Rescue Me'
Craig Blankenhorn/FX Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Rescue Me’ (2009)

Another Emmy came Fox’s way in 2009 — this time in the Guest Actor in a Drama Series category — for his role as Dwight, Janet’s (Andrea Roth) bitter, alcoholic boyfriend, in this FX comedy-drama.

Michael J. Fox and Christine Baranski in 'The Good Fight'
Patrick Harbron/CBS

‘The Good Wife’ & ‘The Good Fight’ (2010–2016, 2020)

On CBS’ The Good Wife and its Paramount+ spinoff, The Good Fight, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) and Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) went to bat with Louis Canning, Fox’s ruthless attorney character.

Michael J. Fox and Larry David in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Jessica Miglio/HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (2011, 2017)

Fox played a fictionalized version of himself in this HBO comedy. He and Larry (Larry David) nearly come to blows over Fox’s clomping his unit around in heavy shoes and his offering Larry an exploding soda, both of which Fox attributes to his Parkinson’s.

Betsy Brandt and Michael J. Fox in 'The Michael J. Fox Show'
Eric Liebowitz/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

‘The Michael J. Fox Show’ (2013–2014)

Fox returned to lead-role status with this NBC comedy that lasted one season. He played Mike Henry, a WNBC anchor who returns to work, with the support of wife Annie (Betsy Brandt, pictured here), four years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Michael J. Fox and Kiefer Sutherland in 'Designated Survivor'
Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC

‘Designated Survivor’ (2018)

Three decades after starring together in the film Bright Lights, Big City, Fox reunited with Kiefer Sutherland when he recurred as Washington attorney Ethan West in this ABC thriller.

Michael J. Fox in 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'
Apple TV+

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ (2023)

Directed by Davis Guggenheim, Still “chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease,” Apple TV+ explains.

