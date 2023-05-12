Michael J. Fox’s TV Career in Photos, From the 1970s to Now

Michael J. Fox’s latest small-screen project is his most personal yet. In the new Apple TV+documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the actor reflects on his 45 years in the spotlight, with archival and scripted content illustrating his stardom.

“The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease,” Apple TV+ says, hyping up the May 12 release.

While millions of moviegoers know Fox from the hit Back to the Future trilogy, he also made his mark on television with Emmy-winning performances in Family Ties and Spin City. But we’re rewinding the clock even farther to the late 1970s in the below timeline of the 61-year-old’s TV career.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Friday, May 12, Apple TV+