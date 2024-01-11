2023 Emmy Predictions for Drama Series & Performances: Matt Roush’s Picks

Matt Roush
Comments
HBO; Netflix; HBO

Better late than never? That’s the hope when Fox airs the 75th Emmy Awards, delayed four months by the writers’ and actors’ strikes that paralyzed the TV industry in 2023. Some of the contenders, including the much-nominated second season of The White Lotus, aired all the way back in late 2022. (Anything since June of last year was not eligible.) So this year’s ceremony will be as much a memory tour as a guessing game as we try to predict what the TV Academy’s voters will reward.

Scroll down for our critic Matt Roush‘s picks for Outstanding Drama Series as well as the drama acting categories, ahead of the 2023 Emmy Awards.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, January 15, 8/7c, Fox

Diego Luna in 'Andor' for Disney+
Lucasfilm/Disney+

Drama Series

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — 'The Last of Us'
Liane Hentscher/HBO

The safest bet this year is a win for the riveting final season of Succession. I’m sad that Better Call Saul never got the Emmy love of its predecessor Breaking Bad, and if The Last of Us has a great sophomore season its time may come. But nothing can top the power plays that backfired so spectacular for the Roy family.

Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
David M. Russell/HBO

Will win:

Succession

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen-'Succession'
Macall Polay / ©HBO / courtesy Everett Collection

Should win:

Succession

Pictured: Charmaine Bingwa as Carmen Moyo of the Paramount+ series THE GOOD FIGHT. Photo Cr: CBS ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS ©2021 Paramount+,

Should have been nominated:

The Good Fight, Paramount+

Pedro Pascal as Joel in Season 1 of The Last of Us
HBO

Lead Actor, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul'
Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

There’s a deserved groundswell of support for Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, and as the heroic lead of The Last of Us, the charismatic Pedro Pascal reminded us he should never be hidden under a Mandalorian helmet. The only way either is likely to triumph is if Succession’s Roy men cancel each other out. While it’s possible Jeremy Strong could win a second Emmy as the disastrously driven Kendall—Brian Cox would have fared better in supporting for his diminished role—most think it’s Kieran Culkin’s turn as Roman, the family’s conflicted man-child, whose meltdown at his father’s funeral was a sight to behold.

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Most likely to win:

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' - Season 2
HBO

Should win:

Kieran Culkin

Andor Season 1 Diego Luna
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Should have been nominated:

Diego Luna, Andor

The Diplomat. Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 103 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Netflix

Lead Actress, Drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Sarah Snook in 'Succession'
Macall Polay/HBO

Apologies to those who are bored by sweeps at awards shows, but it’s unlikely anyone can beat Sarah Snook as Succession’s alpha female.

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' - Season 4
HBO

Most likely to win:

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook in Succession finale
HBO

Should win:

Sarah Snook

Christine Baranski in The Good Fight
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Should have been nominated:

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

F. Murray Abraham in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

Supporting Actor, Drama

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Succession
Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, The White Lotus
Theo James as Cameron Sullivan, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Succession
Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Succession
Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession'
Claudette Barius/HBO

The dominance of Succession and The White Lotus in the supporting characters is overwhelming, and while the vacationers were fun to watch, this is Succession’s year. And while the competition is fierce, it’s hard to imagine Matthew Macfadyen not repeating as the “human grease stain” he described his smarmy character upon accepting his Golden Globe this year.

Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession'
Graeme Hunter/HBO

Most likely to win:

Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in 'Succession,' Season 3, episode 9: 'All the Bells Say
HBO

Should win:

Matthew Macfadyen

John Lithgow in The Old Man
Prashant Gupta / FX Network

Should have been nominated:

Elizabeth Debicki in 'The Crown'
Netflix

Supporting Actress, Drama

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, The Crown
Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Succession
Simona Tabasco as Lucia Greco, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler - Better Call Saul _ Season 6, Episode 7 - Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

There are no luckier people than those who check into The White Lotus, because the Emmy voters can’t get enough of them. (Five in this category alone?) Everyone expects Jennifer Coolidge to repeat as the doomed Tanya (“These gays, they’re trying to murder me!”), though I was more fascinated this season by Aubrey Plaza’s nuanced work as a diffident spouse. And who wouldn’t love to see Rhea Seehorn finally recognized for her peerless performance as Saul’s savvy yet ultimately appalled partner in crime.

Jennifer Coolidge in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

Most likely to win:

Jennifer Coolidge

Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy on 'The White Lotus'
HBO

Should win:

Aubrey Plaza or Rhea Seehorn

YELLOWSTONE, Kelly Reilly, Half the Money', (Season 4, ep. 401, aired Nov. 7, 2021). photo: ©Paramount+ / Courtesy Everett Collection
©Paramount+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Should have been nominated:

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

