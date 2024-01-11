2023 Emmy Predictions for Drama Series & Performances: Matt Roush’s Picks

Better late than never? That’s the hope when Fox airs the 75th Emmy Awards, delayed four months by the writers’ and actors’ strikes that paralyzed the TV industry in 2023. Some of the contenders, including the much-nominated second season of The White Lotus, aired all the way back in late 2022. (Anything since June of last year was not eligible.) So this year’s ceremony will be as much a memory tour as a guessing game as we try to predict what the TV Academy’s voters will reward.

Scroll down for our critic Matt Roush‘s picks for Outstanding Drama Series as well as the drama acting categories, ahead of the 2023 Emmy Awards.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, January 15, 8/7c, Fox