Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 5-11.

Fall TV is officially beginning, and topping this week’s list is a show that almost was part of last season: Fox’s Monarch, about America’s first family of country music (Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins), with a special premiere on September 11 (following the Fox NFL doubleheader, live to all time zones). New this fall is the new series adaptation of American Gigolo (September 11 on Showtime), following Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry after 15 years in prison. Also premiering on September 11 is The Serpent Queen (Starz), telling the story of 16th-century French monarch Catherine de Medici’s (Samantha Morton) rise to power.

Over on streaming, Cobra Kai returns with its fifth season (September 9 on Netflix), and old rivalries are coming to a head as things are changing for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Returning for its sixth and final season week is The Good Fight (September 8 on Paramount+), with new additions like Andre Braugher as a rainmaker shaking things up at the firm.

One new series features a familiar face returning to the small screen: Lost‘s Matthew Fox in Peacock’s Last Light (September 8), a series about a family trying to survive in the fallout of an oil crisis. Looking for a reimagining of a classic? Check out Disney+’s new live-action Pinocchio (September 8), starring Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Returning to our list from last week is House of the Dragon (down from #4, but still in our Top 10).