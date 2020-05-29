'The Good Fight' Exit: Cush Jumbo Is Leaving, But Will She Return in Season 5?

The Good Fight is saying goodbye to another series regular ahead of Season 5.

Cush Jumbo is leaving the CBS All Access spinoff of The Good Wife (on which her character, lawyer Lucca Quinn debuted), TVLine reports. However, there is a bit of good news. Season 4 ended three episodes early due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that Lucca's exit storyline has yet to air—and fans will likely get to see that when the series returns. Jumbo and creators Robert and Michelle King have all expressed their hope for her to appear in Season 5 to properly say goodbye to her character.

See Also Comfort TV: Our 12 At-Home Engrossing Drama Picks & Where to Watch Them TV Insider staffers reveal the character dramas and mysteries keeping them entertained, from classics like 'The West Wing' to newer faves like 'Grey's Anatomy.'

"I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight," Jumbo said. "I will miss them all so much, but am excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren't able to wrap up Lucca's story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that."

Jumbo originally joined CBS's The Good Wife in 2015 and was with the CBS All Access spinoff since the beginning.

"We've loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years and everyone in The Good Fight universe will miss her terribly," the Kings added. "Given the pandemic-forced premature ending of Season 4, it's our hope that Cush will be able to return when we resume filming Season 5 in order to give Lucca a proper send-off."

Like with the rest of Hollywood, it's still unclear when production will resume on the drama. But it was renewed for that fifth season on May 14.

"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," the creators said at the time. "It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."

The Good Fight has seen many exits over the years, including Delroy Lindo, Justin Bartha, Erica Tazel, and Rose Leslie. Season 4 of the legal drama starred Christine Baranski, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, and Audra McDonald.

The Good Fight, Season 5, TBA, CBS All Access