Best Lines of the Week (April 3-9): ‘Just Wanted One Last Look’

This week’s television was full of goodbyes. We said goodbye to two fan-favorite comedies, Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek, plus The Resident ended its season early.

Two new shows also premiered, popular game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returned, and new streaming service Quibi debuted.

Dre and Rainbow got into an argument in this week’s black-ish, while The Good Fight traveled to an alternate universe. Brooklyn Nine-Nine saw the return of the annual Halloween Heist, and Tracy Morgan stopped by the TODAY Show.