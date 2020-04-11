Best Lines of the Week (April 3-9): ‘Just Wanted One Last Look’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Best TV Quotes black-ish Modern Family Good Fight
ABC; ABC/Eric McCandless; Patrick Harbron/CBS

This week’s television was full of goodbyes. We said goodbye to two fan-favorite comedies, Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek, plus The Resident ended its season early.

Two new shows also premiered, popular game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returned, and new streaming service Quibi debuted.

'Modern Family' Cast Says Goodbye: What Did You Think of the Series Finale?
Related

'Modern Family' Cast Says Goodbye: What Did You Think of the Series Finale?

Dre and Rainbow got into an argument in this week’s black-ish, while The Good Fight traveled to an alternate universe. Brooklyn Nine-Nine saw the return of the annual Halloween Heist, and Tracy Morgan stopped by the TODAY Show.

Keep reading for the best lines TV had to offer this week.

The Resident Season 3 Finale Nic Devon
Fox

The Resident (Fox)

Nic: “He has a mom.”

Devon: “Well, he didn’t just spring fully formed from Satan’s head.”

– Nic (Emily VanCamp) and Devon (Manish Dayal) are intrigued to learn more about Barrett Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) past.

Black-ish Rainbow Dre
ABC

black-ish (ABC)

“Dre, I know that you have concerns about it not being a traditional classroom, but the truth is that a non-traditional education did pretty well for me, Dr. Rainbow Johnson, MD, right?”

– Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) attempts to calm Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) concerns over sending their son to a non-traditional school.

Gayme Show Quibi Matt Rogers Dave Mizzoni
Quibi

Gayme Show (Quibi)

“Of course, ‘Demi Lovato’ is the gay aloha. It means both hello and goodbye.”

– Hosts Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni educate their straight contestants on gay vocabulary.

Schitt's Creek Finale Johnny Moira
Pop TV

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Johnny: “Wait! Stop the car.”

Moira: “What is it?”

Johnny: “Just wanted one last look. Driver, we’re ready.”

– Johnny (Eugene Levy) takes one last look at the town sign before he and Moira (Catherine O’Hara) depart from Schitt’s Creek in the series finale.

The Good Fight - Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart
Patrick Harbron/CBS

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Liz: “And where were the Obamas during all this?”

Diane: “They had an overall deal at Netflix.”

– Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), in an alternate universe, tells her friends what’s happening in our reality. 

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Jimmy Kimmel
ABC/Eric McCandless

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire (ABC)

“I’m Jimmy Kimmel, and tonight we’re gonna party like it’s 1999 with the return of the most dramatically lit show in history.”

– Host Jimmy Kimmel brings back the popular game show, with celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice.

Modern Family Series Finale Cast
ABC/Eric McCandless

Modern Family (ABC)

Gloria: “Why is this so hard? We’ve done this like seven times already today.”

Jay: “It’s hard because not everybody gets to have what we have.”

– The family has an emotional goodbye on the series finale of Modern Family.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Rosa Diaz Stephanie Beatriz
NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

“So while you nerds are always arguing about who the only two-time champion is, I just became the first three-time champion.”

– Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) reveals she beat the others in the annual tradition.

TODAY Show Koda Kotb Tracy Morgan
NBC

TODAY Show (NBC)

“I’m going to get all my pets tested. I’m getting my sharks tested. I’m getting my moray eel tested. I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla. I’m going to take him down to NewYork-Presbyterian to get tested.”

Tracy Morgan gives a no-filter interview to Hoda Kotb.

WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski
WWE Network

WrestleMania (WWE Network)

“My God, Gronk took out everyone! … Gronk is the 24/7 champion!”

– Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski unexpectedly enters — and wins — the WWE 24/7 title.

Black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Modern Family

Schitt's Creek

The Good Fight

The Resident

Today

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2020)

WWE WrestleMania




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Great British Baking Show Collection 13 Cast
1
Meet the Cast of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Collection 13
Joy Behar
2
‘The View’ Fans Want Big Change That Will Impact Joy Behar
The Free Press' Honestly with Bari Weiss hosts Jillian Michaels
3
Jillian Michaels Threatens to Sue Over ‘Biggest Loser’ Doc
Callum Woodhouse and Nicholas Ralph
4
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Hints at Surprise Departure from Show
Seth Meyers, dog Frisbee.
5
Seth Meyers’ Beloved Dog Frisbee Dies – Sarah Paulson & More Pay Tribute