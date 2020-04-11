Best Lines of the Week (April 3-9): ‘Just Wanted One Last Look’
This week’s television was full of goodbyes. We said goodbye to two fan-favorite comedies, Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek, plus The Resident ended its season early.
Two new shows also premiered, popular game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returned, and new streaming service Quibi debuted.
Dre and Rainbow got into an argument in this week’s black-ish, while The Good Fight traveled to an alternate universe. Brooklyn Nine-Nine saw the return of the annual Halloween Heist, and Tracy Morgan stopped by the TODAY Show.
Keep reading for the best lines TV had to offer this week.
1
Meet the Cast of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Collection 13
2
‘The View’ Fans Want Big Change That Will Impact Joy Behar
3
Jillian Michaels Threatens to Sue Over ‘Biggest Loser’ Doc
4
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Hints at Surprise Departure from Show
5
Seth Meyers’ Beloved Dog Frisbee Dies – Sarah Paulson & More Pay Tribute