CBS All Access Announces 'The Good Fight' Season 4 Premiere Date

Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues are back soon in the critically acclaimed drama.

CBS All Access announced that the fourth season of The Good Fight will premiere on Thursday, April 9. The 10 episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays on the streaming service.

In Season 4, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart must navigate a very different landscape. They've lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner's name has been tarnished. They had to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Their decisions can now be second-guessed by the giant firm literally on top of them. STR Laurie may initially appear to be benevolent overlords, but Diane and her colleagues will chafe at their loss of independence.

In addition to Baranski, The Good Fight stars Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy will recur in Season 4. Original series star Rose Leslie left the series after the third season.

The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers. (They co-created the CBS All Access series with Phil Alden Robinson.) Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, and Jonathan Tolins also executive produce.

