'The Good Fight': Diane & Her Team Fight Against Privilege in Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is back and she's not backing down in the first look at The Good Fight's fourth season in a newly released trailer and key art.

This latest chapter in the CBS All Access show, which returns Monday, April 9, will find Lockhart, Reddick (Audra McDonald) and Boseman (Delroy Lindo) navigating new territory. When they become a subsidiary of a huge multinational law firm known as STR Laurie after their founding partner's name was tarnished and they lost their biggest client, all of their choices will be second-guessed by the group above them.

It's clear in the trailer that this new system isn't going to work for Lockhart and associates as they battle against the privilege STR Laurie appears to protect. While the firm seem like "benevolent overlords," Lockhart and her colleagues will be challenged with the loss of their independence.

While these stories are teased in the trailer, fans of The Good Fight's predecessor The Good Wife will be glad to see Michael J. Fox return as his character Louis Canning. Meanwhile, newbie Hugh Dancy also makes an appearance.

And it's lawyer lady power in the key art as stars Baranski, McDonald and Jumbo take center stage in the poster. Check out the image above and don't miss the full trailer below.

The Good Fight, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, April 9, CBS All Access