Hate Crimes on ‘Good Fight,’ Remembering ‘Eyes on the Prize,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Gets the ‘Blue Flu,’ Smart Kids Go Global

As The Good Fight nears its season’s end, Mandy Patinkin’s wacky alt-court gets serious with a case involving a hate crime against Asian-Americans. HBO Max pays homage to the seminal civil-rights documentary Eyes on the Prize with an evocative video essay. Brooklyn Nine-Nine contends with internal office politics and a child-care crisis. A discovery+ documentary sends American brainiacs abroad to sample high-performing schools in other countries.

The Good Fight

In the penultimate episode of the legal dramedy’s terrific fifth season, Judge Wackner’s (Mandy Patinkin) joke of an alt-courtroom—now made famous on TV—becomes a serious “alternate processing venue” for frustrated police who keep seeing perps bounced back to the streets because of Chicago’s overcrowded court system. Marissa (Sarah Steele) and other “real” lawyers are appalled when a case involving an anti-Asian hate-crime assault comes before Wackner’s bench, but it’s just the beginning. Back at the firm, Carmen (Charmaine Bingwa) and new hire Allegra Durado (Wanda Sykes) broker a deal for drug kingpin Oscar Rivi (Tony Plana), who’s trying to go legit by merging with a yogurt brand for edible cannabis—but first he’ll have to stay out of jail.

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground

Documentary Premiere

Not so much a continuation or sequel to Henry Hampton’s seminal 1987 civil-rights documentary for PBS, filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison’s film is more of an evocative and visually literate meditation of themes of Black liberation. Hallowed Ground, described as “a portal through time,” uses poetry, dance and imagery to convey both ancestral memories and more contemporary struggles for women and the LGBTQ community. (The original Eyes on the Prize series is available for streaming on HBO Max.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

8/7c

The precinct is caught short-handed when Capt. Holt’s (Andre Braugher) latest workplace antagonist, bellowing police-union president Frank O’Sullivan (Scrubs’ John C. McGinley), contrives a “blue flu” walkout of uniformed officers, and it’s up to Jake (Andy Samberg) and his motley crew of fellow detectives to expose the fraud. Little wonder Holt turns to newly minted private eye Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) to help. Her fee: getting a glimpse of the boss’ much buzzed-about tattoo. In the second episode, Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) find the balance between work and parenthood especially challenging when Jake’s elusive arch-nemesis resurfaces just as Amy is preparing a critical police-reform presentation. A first-rate subplot finds Holt moving in temporarily with Rosa and becoming unusually loquacious on the subject of his estranged spouse, Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson).

The Smartest Kids in the World

Documentary Premiere

A documentary based on Amanda Ripley’s non-fiction bestseller explores the discrepancies between America’s struggling education system and top-performing schools in other countries by sending four American teens abroad to see how it’s done. Students from local high schools in Wyoming, Maine, Orlando, and the Bronx relocate to Finland, South Korea, Switzerland and the Netherlands, gaining insights on how U.S. high-school education can and needs to be reformed.

Coroner

Season Premiere 8/7c

A new season of the Canadian medical mystery drama opens at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which gives Toronto coroner Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) another excuse to bury her feelings behind masks in the wake of lover Liam’s (Eric Bruneau) departure. Her first case in the third season involves the apparent murder of a popular care worker who’s found dead in her car. The trail leads to one of several nursing homes where she volunteered, and a memorial during which pot-laced brownies are served. At least she and Det. Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Roger Cross), who’s got his own health worries, get a chance to kick back and giggle for a minute.

