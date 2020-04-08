Comfort TV: Our 12 At-Home Engrossing Drama Picks & Where to Watch Them

If you’re looking for some gripping, satisfying TV to watch while staying at home, we have you covered with the perfect distraction — drama series!

What better way to pass the time than to tune in to a show full of characters and stories that will keep you coming back for more? Maybe you’re going to use this opportunity to check out a show you’ve been meaning to watch but haven’t yet. Or maybe your plan is to rewatch a favorite you already know you love.

Either way, scroll down below the TV Insider team’s picks for the best drama shows (and where to watch them) — from classics like The West Wing and Gilmore Girls to newer favorites like The Good Fight and Grey’s Anatomy.