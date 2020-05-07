Stargirl

Stargirl

A high school student inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.

Stargirl Justice Society of America Season 1
Comic-Con

'Stargirl' Boss Teases Season 2's Biggest Threats & Major Return

 Mark Harmon NCIS Gibbs Mariska Hargitay SVU Benson Lou Diamond Phillips Prodigal Son

7 Dream TV Show Crossovers We'd Love to See

 Harley Quinn

DC Universe Original Series Move to HBO Max, 'Harley Quinn' Renewed for Season 3

 DC FanDome 2020 TV Panels Schedule

DC FanDome TV Panel Schedule: 'Lucifer,' 'Batwoman,' 'The Flash' & More

 Stargirl

Worth Watching: 'Talent' Goes Live, 'Stargirl' and 'Greenleaf' Finales, 'Hard Knocks' in L.A.

 CW Superheroes Wear Masks

The CW's Heroes Mask Up in New Posters (PHOTOS)

 Stargirl Season 1 Finale Brec Bassinger Courtney Preview
Q&A

'Stargirl's Brec Bassinger Teases an 'Epic' Battle Heading Into the Finale

 Jake Austin Walker Stargirl Henry King Jr Fate
Spoiler Alert

'Stargirl's Jake Austin Walker Opens up About Henry's Heroics & Heartbreak

 Stargirl Meg DeLacy Cindy Shiv Preview
Q&A

'Stargirl's Meg DeLacy on Suiting up as Shiv & Cindy's 'Heart'

 Stargirl Renewed Season 2 CW

'DC's Stargirl' Renewed for Season 2, to Air Exclusively to CW

 Yvette Monreal Stargirl Wildcat Yolanda
Q&A

'Stargirl's Yvette Monreal: 'Wildcat Is a Rebirth for Yolanda'

 CW Summer 2020 Acquisitions Premiere Finale Dates

The CW Acquires 4 More Shows, Sets Late Summer 2020 Schedule

 Anjelika Washington Stargirl Beth Chapel Dr Mid Nite Preview
Q&A

'Stargirl's Anjelika Washington Previews Beth as Dr. Mid-Nite

 Stargirl Episode 4 Dragon King Icicle Sneak Peek
Exclusive

'Stargirl': Dragon King Pledges His Loyalty to the Injustice Society (VIDEO)

 Stargirl Season 1 Icicle
Preview

'Stargirl' Villain Neil Jackson Is Cool With Icicle's Agenda

 Stargirl Season 1 Luke Wilson Pat Preview
Q&A

'Stargirl's Luke Wilson: Pat Is 'Caught Between Being a Parent & a Sidekick'

 Brec Bassinger Stargirl
Preview

Meet Brec Bassinger, the Bright Light at the Center of 'Stargirl' (VIDEO)

 Scripted Summer TV Shows 2020

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' 'Yellowstone' & 16 More Scripted Shows Coming This Summer