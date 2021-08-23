‘This Is Us’ & More Network Shows Not Arriving Until Midseason

Fall premieres are right around the corner, but as with most TV over the past year, the lineup is looking a little different than it usually does.

Some fan favorites are shifting to midseason, leaving a longer gap between their most recent seasons and new episodes. So, which shows are prolonging their absences and debuting in 2022? Below, we’ve rounded up all of the titles that will arrive in midseason.

NBC

The final season of This Is Us won’t premiere until early in 2022 as the drama prepares for a consistent run of episodes, with minimal interruption. The network will also debut the new comedies American Auto and Grand Crew as well as a drama starring Renee Zellweger and Josh Duhamel, The Thing About Pam. Meanwhile, the competition shows American Song Contest, AGT: Extreme, The Wheel, and That’s My Jam are also set to arrive. And stay tuned for LA Fire and Rescue, Dick Wolf‘s docuseries about real-life heroes.

ABC

While ABC has yet to reveal which returning shows are set for midseason, they have plans for several series debuts. Abbott Elementary, Maggie, and Women of the Movement will all join the 2022 schedule.

The CW

The CW has a hearty lineup of titles for its midseason slate including returning favorites Superman & Lois, Charmed, DC’s Stargirl, Dynasty, Kung Fu, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico. The newcomers: All American: Homecoming and Naomi.

CBS

In midseason, CBS welcomes the new drama Good Sam, with Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs, and the new comedy Smallwood, starring Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, and Chi McBride. The network also makes way for a new competition series titled Come Dance With Me. Meanwhile, The Amazing Race, Undercover Boss, and Blood & Treasure all return.

Fox

Fox has yet to unveil its midseason slate. Stay tuned for additional details as we near 2022.