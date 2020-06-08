'Stargirl': Dragon King Pledges His Loyalty to the Injustice Society (VIDEO)

Get ready to meet another villain on DC's Stargirl in Tuesday's episode, "Wildcat."

And as this villain promises to Jordan Mahkent/Icicle ( Neil Jackson ) in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek, he can be trusted .. unlike a certain other character.

"In the beginning, I didn't understand why you brought them together, but now I've seen the light," Dr. Ito/Dragon King (Nelson Lee) tells Jordan. "I believe in the Injustice Society of America more than any of the others."

Watch the clip above to see what he swears to Icicle.

As Jackson explained to TV Insider, his character formed the Injustice Society when his "idyllic life" with his family fell apart after his wife "ended up getting this sickness as a result of a negligent pharma company and ... dying and that highlighted the injustices that were going on in the world."

Elsewhere in this week's episode, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) begins her recruitment for the new Justice Society of America to give her some extra help with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Plus, Pat (Luke Wilson) becomes suspicious after a strange conversation with one of the town's residents.

Stargirl, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW