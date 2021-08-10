Brec Bassinger Teases ‘Stargirl’s ‘Biggest Fight Scene Ever’ in Season 2 (VIDEO)

In Season 2 of DC’s Stargirl, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) is looking for a villain for her and the Justice Society of America to take down, but the quaint town of Blue Valley is quiet… or at least so it seems. While Courtney focuses on her superhero duties, she’s been neglecting the responsibilities of being a teenager and fails school, hence the title of the second season: “Summer School.”

“That being said, Courtney is right, and there is trouble in Blue Valley,” Bassinger tells TV Insider. Those ominous new villains include the Shade (Jonathan Cake) — the only member of the Injustice Society of America that we haven’t met yet — and Eclipso (Nick E. Tarabay), who Bassinger says is “truly pure evil. His powers come from the darkness of humanity.”

Season 2 is as action-packed as ever. Courtney immediately starts off on the wrong foot with new character Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), who’s Green Lantern’s daughter, and the two destroy Courtney’s kitchen in their fight. “Stargirl blasts through the kitchen island, and it is messed up for the rest of the season, which I love because that’s very consistent. On some shows it would be like, she blows through it, and then the next time you see it, it’s just fixed. Well, no because it’s literally messed up and there’s a board on the kitchen island for the rest of the season,” enthuses Bassinger.

The actor also teases that Episode 6 holds what she thinks is the show’s “biggest fight scene ever.” About the stunts, Bassinger, who has a cheerleading and gymnastics background, says about herself “I’m overall pretty coordinated, when it comes to the staff though, I’m not. But, Season 2 I came back with a lot more confidence, a lot more Stargirl coordination.”

Watch the video above for our interview with Bassinger where we discuss the time jump, new characters, and teenage romance

