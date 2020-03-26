The CW Moves Premiere Dates for 'Stargirl' & 'In the Dark' Season 2

The CW has adjusted its schedule after many TV shows shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to debut on Tuesday, May 12, the new DC Universe series Stargirl has been moved back a week to May 19. It will still be premiering on the CW one day after it does on the streaming service. And viewers will also be able to stream it on The CW's digital platforms the day after its broadcast. It takes over The Flash's time slot and pairs with DC's Legends of Tomorrow, meaning Tuesdays remain an all-DC night.

Meanwhile, In the Dark Season 2, originally set to premiere on Thursday, May 28, is debuting nearly a month and a half earlier, on Thursday, April 16. It takes over Legacies' 9/8c time slot. Check out the new key art below.

Here is the schedule with these changes:

Thursday, April 16

8:00 pm: Katy Keene (Original Episode)

9:00 pm: In the Dark (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, May 19

8:00 pm: DC's Stargirl (The CW Premiere)

9:00 pm: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Original Episode)