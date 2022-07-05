The CW Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: ‘Walker,’ ‘The Winchesters’ & More

Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary in The Winchesters, Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in Walker
Matt Miller/The CW; Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

The CW is the final network — after Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS — to announce its premiere dates for Fall 2022, and they’re what we expected: kicking off in the first weeks of October, for the most part.

It all begins with DC’s Stargirl returning for its third season on August 31, followed by the first October premieres with Family Law and Coroner. Walker returns for its third season, along with the debut of its prequel, Walker Independence, on Thursday, October 6. The other fall prequel premiere is The Winchesters on Tuesday, October 11, leading into Tom Welling back on The CW with Professionals.

Check out the CW’s fall 2022 premiere dates below for its new and returning shows.

Wednesday, August 31

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Original Episode)
9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Encore Episode)

Sunday, October 2

8:00 p.m.: Family Law (Series Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Coroner (Season 4 Premiere)

Wednesday, October 5

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Stargirl (Original Episode)
9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (Season 3 Premiere)

Thursday, October 6

8:00 p.m.: Walker (Season 3 Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Walker Independence (Series Premiere)

Katherine McNamara as Abby in Walker Independence

Anna Kooris / The CW

Friday, October 7

8:00 p.m.: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)

Saturday, October 8

8:00 p.m.: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)

Monday, October 10

8:00 p.m.: All American (Season 5 Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, October 11

8:00 p.m.: The Winchesters (Series Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Professionals (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 14

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 9 Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is it Anyway? (Season 19 Premiere)
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is it Anyway? (Encore Episode)

Saturday, October 22

8:00 p.m.: Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars (Series Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (Season 3 Premiere)
9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

