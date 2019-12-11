'Stargirl' Trailer: Courtney Whitmore Takes Over for Starman (VIDEO)

The CW may be bidding adieu to the hero that started the Arrowverse in January 2020, but the network will be saying hello to a new hero in the spring.

"The Justice Society must live on," Sylvester Pemberton (Joel McHale) says before he dies in the Stargirl trailer that debuted during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" after-show Tuesday. But who will carry the torch after him? Enter Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who finds his Cosmic Staff among her new stepfather Pat's (Luke Wilson) belongings after the family moves.

Watch the trailer below to see the fall of Starman and rise of Stargirl in the new series.

The drama follows high school sophomore Courtney as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes — the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America — to stop the villains of the past. Geoff Johns created the character, inspired by his late sister who was killed in a plane explosion in 1996. Each episode of the new DC Universe series will air on The CW the day after it debuts on the streaming service.

DC Universe's 'Stargirl' Casts Brian Stapf as Wildcat The Golden Age hero is heading to the in-production series shooting in Atlanta.

"She actually is a superhero to me," Johns said of Bassinger's casting on the "Crisis" after-show. "She's an amazing actor to work with. She embodies a heroic nature. She's super nice and incredibly talented, but it was her humor and heart that came through on that [audition] tape."

The series stars Bassinger, Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

Stargirl, Series Premiere, Spring 2020, The CW