Time Running Out on ‘La Brea,’ Back to Oak Island, ‘Stargirl’ Finale, Rap Battle on ‘Queens’

History’s popular treasure-hunt docuseries The Curse of Oak Island is back for a ninth season. The sinkhole survivors of NBC’s La Brea worry the window is closing on their hopes of escape. DC’s Stargirl wages an epic battle against Eclipso in the Season 2 finale. But that may pale beside the rap battle between Eve and Brandy in ABC’s new hip-hop soap Queens.

NBC

La Brea

9/8c

When I tease that “time is running out” for this preposterous sci-fi adventure, fans shouldn’t worry. There are still several weeks left in the 10-episode first season, and it will almost surely be renewed for a second. We refer to that glowing portal in the sky that separates the sinkhole survivors from the present-day topside world they came from. Last week, we learned it’s due to shut down, potentially trapping them forever. Or until it opens again and drops a bunch more sad sacks among them. They plan one last escape attempt until somehow receiving a dire warning from Gavin (Eoin Macken) up above that it could end in disaster. What else is newGive these brothers credit for persistence.

HISTORY

The Curse of Oak Island

Season Premiere 9/8c

The search for treasure on the fabled Nova Scotia island continues for a ninth highly rated season, with Marty and Rick Lagina and their team re-energized after the news from geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner that a major vein of silver lies near the well-named Money Pit. (So why is the two-hour opener titled “Going for the Gold?”) Preceded by an hourlong curtain raiser titled “Drilling Down: Dawn of the Dig.”

THE CW

Stargirl

Season Finale 8/7c

The rousing superhero series ends its second season with the evil Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) revealing the final part of his master plan. Which means it’s time for Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the Justice Society of America to unite to stop the fiend once and for all.

ABC

Queens

10/9c

It’s a rap battle for the ages when Eve (as Brianna aka Professor Sex) and Brandy (as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics) go at it during a debate among the Queens about the direction of their music and image for their 20-years-later comeback. The soul-searching is prompted by their first solo show, which even they have to agree with the critics that it stunk up the room.

