Meet Brec Bassinger, the Bright Light at the Center of 'Stargirl' (VIDEO)

In the new series, Stargirl (which premieres on the DC Universe streaming platform on Monday, May 18, then on The CW the next night, Tuesday, May 19, star-to-be (no pun intended) Brec Bassinger plays high schooler Courtney Whitmore, who finds her world upended when her mom (Amy Smart) moves the family from Los Angeles to Nebraska following the death of her dad. Once transplanted, Courtney discovers her unlikely link to the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, and winds up inheriting the mantle of their fallen leader (Joel McHale) with some help from his old sidekick...and her new stepdad (Luke Wilson).

Inspired by his late sister who was killed in a plane explosion in 1996, DC Comics giant Geoff Johns created the character in 1999 and versions of the acrobatic and optimistic Stargirl have appeared in various shows, including Smallville, Legends of Tomorrow, and a handful of DC animated shows and video games. Bassinger was first spotted in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, which puts her Stargirl — at least tangentially — within the Arrowverse's Earth-2.

We spoke with the energetic and so lovable Bassinger about shooting her first season, surviving the stunt work and what it was like to suit up as such an iconic ray of light. Check it out below!

Stargirl, Series Premiere, Monday, May 18, DC Universe and Tuesday, May 19, The CW