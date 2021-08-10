Return to ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Talent’ Goes Live, ‘Untold’ Sports Stories, ‘Stargirl’ Is Back

TV is back to business after the Olympics, which means a new reboot, as Fox revives the 1970s’ TV staple Fantasy Island. America gets to vote as America’s Got Talent begins its live shows. Netflix’s anthology Untold revisits major events and personalities from the world of sports. The CW’s DC Comics bandwagon welcomes back Stargirl.

FOX

Fantasy Island (2021)

Series Premiere 9/8c

The plain, the plain truth is that everything old is new again in pop culture, which explains the latest resurrection of the 1970s chestnut—which previously inspired a short-lived 1998 remake on ABC (with Malcolm McDowell as Mr. Roarke) and a quickly forgotten horror-movie prequel in 2020. Fox’s breezily bizarre reboot is a frothy blast of summer escapism, and at the very least is a welcome respite from the myriad game shows and reality competitions cluttering the network lineups all summer. The big twist: Mr. Roarke is now Ms. Roarke, a direct descendant—call her—Roselyn Sanchez elegantly rocking her white pantsuit as she welcomes guests onto the magical island for a chance to realize their deepest and sometimes darkest fantasies. Guest stars in the opener include Prodigal Son’s fabulous Bellamy Young as a weight-conscious TV personality who desires nothing more than to pig out—although this eating compulsion reveals some serious psychological triggers. Kiara Barnes co-stars as Ruby, a guest with a terminal illness who seeks a momentary return to happier days and gets more than she bargains for.

Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent

8/7c

Summer TV’s most popular talent show returns from Olympics hiatus with the beginning of live quarterfinals, when America gets to weigh in and pick their fan favorites. Each Tuesday for the next three weeks, 12 acts perform, with results announced on Wednesday. (Among this week’s talent: Golden Buzzer-winning singer Jimmie Herrod.) For five acts still on the ropes, a second chance to make the live shows takes place on Peacock in the one-hour special AGT: America’s Wildcard, streaming all week. (Those acts include singers Dylan Zangwill, Matt Mauser and Storm Large, comedian Mike Goodwin and magician Patrick Kun.) Voting on Twitter continues through Friday morning, with the wildcard winner scheduled to perform on the Aug. 24 live show. (Quarterfinals also resume on NBC’s Capital One College Bowl at 10/9c, with University of Michigan’s team facing the University of Alabama.)

Untold

Series Premiere

The creators of Netflix’s Wild Wild Country docuseries, realizing that things can also get pretty wild within the world of sports, are responsible for a five-part docuseries—episodes drop weekly, a rarity for the streamer—reliving key sporting events and profiling larger-than-life personalities who promise new “untold” perspectives. First up is “Malice at the Palace,” which looks back at the infamous 2004 NBA brawl between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons that went all the way into the stands of The Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan. This costly (to the teams) breach of sportsmanship is recounted by many of the players involved in the fracas.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Stargirl

Season Premiere 8/7c

Having defeated the Injustice Society of America, teen superhero Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl (Bric Bassinger) is due for a summer vacation—or so her dad Pat (Luke Wilson) decides as the second season begins. As Courtney decides what her future holds, juggling schoolwork and saving the world, new threats will challenge her. And watch for Green Lantern’s daughter to emerge.

Inside Tuesday TV: