TV News Roundup: 'Grace and Frankie's NSFW Trailer, Luke Wilson Joins 'Stargirl' & More

All Your Must-Know Tuesday TV News:

Grace and Frankie Are Young at Heart



They're back at it again! Netflix has released the Season 5 trailer for arguably one of the best buddy comedies around — Grace and Frankie. Joining stars Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) this season are guest stars RuPaul and Nicole Richie, among others. By the looks of the trailer, "things get better with age" certainly applies to this spunky duo whose motto now appears to be "f**k it." While their kids worry about them getting older, Grace and Frankie are approaching life with fresh perspective. The show returns January 18 on Netflix.

Luke Wilson Fulfills a Stargirl Prophecy

DC's next series, Stargirl, has cast another big name — Deadline reveals that Luke Wilson has signed on as Pat Dugan, a "mechanic-turned-superhero" who controls a 15-foot robot he invented named Stripe. Wilson joins previously announced cast members Lou Ferrigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Henry Thomas, and Anjelika Washington.

In a statement, Stargirl creator and showrunner Geoff Johns revealed that he had Wilson in mind when writing the comics. "When I first moved to Los Angeles in 1996 and saw Bottle Rocket, I became a huge fan and admirer of Luke's," Johns said. "And I literally wrote this part for Luke, hoping that someday and somehow he'd play Pat Dugan. I only envisioned him."

ABC's Bless This Mess Finds a Time-Slot

The upcoming Lake Bell and Dax Shepard-starring comedy, Bless This Mess, has found a time-slot in the spring schedule. According to Deadline, the ABC series will debut April 16 in Tuesday's 9:30/8:30c slot. The midseason addition tells the story of a newlywed couple leaving New York City for rural life in Nebraska. They soon realize the simple life isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Fox Takes a Chance on Paradise Hotel

After originally premiering in 2003, Paradise Hotel is the latest reality series getting the reboot treatment as Fox ordered a new installment for the upcoming 2019-2020 season, according to Deadline. Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore's SallyAnn Salsano will executive produce the competition series which finds a group of singles living at a luxury resort where they'll play to win some big cash. Each week, a guest will be voted out, making room for another and viewers will be able to participate through social media.