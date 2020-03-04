'The 100,' 'Stargirl,' & 'In the Dark' Get Spring Premiere Dates on CW

It's about damn time! For months, fans have been wondering when The 100 would be beginning its end and now, we know... and thank god, it's at least before the next James Bond movie.

The CW has just announced that their post-apocalyptic hit will launch the seventh and final season on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c. The season's storyline is still currently under wraps, but we do know that the episode designed as a backdoor pilot for a prequel spinoff is entitled "Anaconda." And that characters will die, because The 100.

In addition, the network confirmed that Stargirl, the long-in-development series from DC Comics icon Geoff Johns will make its CW bow on Tuesday, May 12 at 9/8c, one day after it makes its digital debut on the DC Universe subscription service.

More in the vein of early The Flash seasons and Supergirl, Johns told TV Insider last year that the series — starring newcomer Brec Bassinger and based on a character he created in honor of his late sister — is "sunnier" and can be watched by families.

And finally, the quirky and low-key delightful In the Dark, starring Perry Mattfield as a boozy, blind heartbreaker, is back for its second season on Thursday, May 28 at 9/8c.

The 100, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, May 20, 8/7c

Stargirl, Series Premiere, Tuesday, May 12, 9/8c

In the Dark, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 28, 9/8c