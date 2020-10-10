'Stargirl' Boss Teases Season 2's Biggest Threats & Major Return

It's a good thing the Justice Society of America figured out how to work together because they've got quite a bit ahead of them in Season 2. "Everybody's got a really good journey ahead of them," according to creator and executive producer Geoff Johns.

Alongside stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl), Yvette Monreal (Yolanda Montez/Wildcat), Anjelika Washington (Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite), Cameron Gellman (Rick Tyler/Hourman), and Meg DeLacy (Cindy Burman/Shiv), Johns dropped a few hints about what's to come on DC's Stargirl at the series' New York Comic Con panel, especially after those major surprises at the end of the Season 1 finale.

That included Joel McHale's Sylvester Pemberton/Starman seemingly returning from the dead looking for his old friend Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). While Johns wouldn't say much, he promised, "we'll be dealing with that immediately. … He's back and what that means and how and why, you'll start to get an inkling of that in the very first episode of Season 2."

Also glimpsed at the end of the finale were two major characters (and villains) for Season 2: Eclipso, in a black diamond Cindy picked up, and The Shade, at the Injustice Society of America's lair. Eclipso is "so terrifying" and "a very different antagonist or villain than the ISA," Johns previewed.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because Cindy's one thing and she's got the black diamond and we're going to obviously explore that, but the thing inside it, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness, it's been there for a long, long time and it's aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity, it's going to take a lot to confront it," he continued.

"It's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," he teased, noting that in the comics, Eclipso had a history with the JSA but specifically Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite (he killed them).

As for The Shade, "we're going to see lot" of him in Season 2, Johns promised of the character from producer James Robinson's Starman run in the comics. "His take on the Shade is so wonderful. He took this really obscure character from the '40s called the Shade who has the ability to tap into darkness and shadows and updated him."

The Shade, "an immortal that's been around for hundreds of years" and a member of the ISA as glimpsed by his glasses in the mural, was seen in the opening of the pilot, "when his shadow hand grabbed Dr. Mid-Nite," Johns reminded fans. "As Pat will tell Courtney at some point, he's the most powerful of them all and he's very threatening because nobody knows exactly what he wants."

Speaking of villains, Solomon Grundy, who killed Rick's parents, is still out there, after Hourman let him go in the finale. "We have a lot more story with Solomon Grundy coming up," Johns noted. "[Rick] might have told him to leave, but that doesn't mean he's going to." Gellman, for his part, enjoyed that Season 1 arc for his character: "For him to finally get to this thing that embodies all of his loss ad all of his rage and then to choose to be better, it felt like a moment Hourman Sr. would have been proud of."

The creator also promised "big stories" for both Beth and Yolanda, given where they each left off last season. The former remains concerned about Dr. Mid-Nite/Chuck after the goggles were broken, while the latter is dealing with the loss of her ex-boyfriend Henry (Jake Austin Walker) who was killed by his father Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) — whom she then murdered. "It's not something we're just going to gloss over," Johns promised. "It's actually her entire story."

And what of the other artifacts Courtney took from the Hall of the JSA? Will she be doing some more recruiting? All Johns would tease is, "there's a reason Courtney stole what she stole," including Alan Scott's Green Lantern and the pink pen.

