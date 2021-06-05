Need a Hero? Get Your Fix With ‘Black Widow,’ ‘DC’s Stargirl’ & More

In need of a superhero fix? There are plenty of films, series, and more available for streaming and on network TV in the weeks ahead. We round up some of them, below.

Black Widow

Marvel’s kickass spy and Avenger Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) confronts her past and a deadly conspiracy in this action film, set after Captain America: Civil War. Widow also introduces Stranger Things’ David Harbour to the MCU as brave Russian Red Guardian. Premieres Friday, July 9, Disney+

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

The exhilarating animated series you loved in the 1980s is reborn! Noble barbarian He-Man (voiced by Supergirl vet Chris Wood) and protector Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) battle baddies Skeletor (Mark Hamill) and Evil-Lyn (Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey). Premieres Friday, July 23, Netflix

The Suicide Squad

This DC film (not to be mistaken for 2016’s Suicide Squad) dumps the raucous band of fighters — which include manic Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and newcomers such as soulless Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and vicious Peacemaker (John Cena) — on a jungle island. Expect them to find danger before they find mai tais. Premeieres Friday, August 6, HBO Max

DC’s Stargirl

Juggling high school, superhero duties and leading a team of young saviors, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) is busy in Season 2. But she’ll have to make time to face agent of chaos Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). Premieres Tuesday, August 10, The CW