'Stargirl' Adds Four More Cast Members to DC Universe Adaptation

The DC Universe, which just launched the immensely entertaining Doom Patrol, is expanding even further with four more additions to the cast of the upcoming live-action series Stargirl: Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Neil Jackson and Hunter Sansone.

Based on the character created by DC Comics icon Geoff Johns at the start of his career (inspired by his late sister, who died in a 1996 plane crash), Stargirl follows high-school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes — the original Justice Society of America — to stop the villains of the past.

The subscription-based digital service and Warner Bros. TV has just confirmed that MacGyver's Amy Smart is joining the Atlanta-based production as Courtney's mom, Barbara, who "is jumping back into the workforce and striving to be the best mother and provider she can be to her daughter, her new husband Pat (the previously announced Luke Wilson) and stepson Mike (new cast addition Trae Romano).

In addition, Absentia's Neil Jackson, and Hunter Sansone, most recently seen in the horror movie Unfollowed, are also on board for as-yet-undisclosed DC Comics characters.

Late last year, it was announced that Joel McHale would be appearing as Sylvester Pemberton (aka Starman) along with fellow recurring cast members Lou Ferrigno Jr. (as Rex Tyler/Hourman) and Brian Stapf (as Wildcat). Like Jackson and Sansone, The Legend of Master Legend's Anjelika Washington is also filling a still-secret role.

Arrowverse superduo Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are executive-producing with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) and creator Geoff Johns, who will also pen the pilot and serve as showrunner.

