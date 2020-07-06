'DC's Stargirl' Renewed for Season 2, to Air Exclusively to CW

DC's Stargirl isn't going anywhere — on The CW, at least.

The network has renewed the hit show for a second season, which it will air exclusively. (Season 1 episodes are currently released Mondays on the streaming service DC Universe before airing Tuesdays on The CW.)

The series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she becomes the titular hero and recruits her classmates to form the new Justice Society of America. She does so under the guidance of her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), who was Starman's (Joel McHale) sidekick.

It also stars Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, and Christopher James Baker.

Creator Geoff Johns started his career as a comic book writer. He created the lead character, inspired by his late sister who died in a plane crash, in 1999. Joining Johns as executive producers are Melissa Carter (who serves as co-showrunner), Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman.

DC's Stargirl, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW