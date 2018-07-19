Live-Action 'Stargirl' Series Coming to DC Universe Streaming Platform

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of DC Universe, the new streaming platform launching this fall by DC Entertainment.

The soon-to-be subscription video on demand platform has been dropping flavors of what kind of entertainment it'll provide. They dropped the Titans first-look trailer on July 19 at San Diego Comic-Con and the scripted original was received with high praise.

Now, the platform has announced its sixth overall series: Stargirl, a live-action show centering around the character created by Geoff Johns and Lee Moder.

Johns and Greg Berlanti will serve as executive producers with a 2019 premiere date in mind and 13 episodes in the first season (so far).

Stargirl, a.k.a. high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, leads a young group of heroes to help fight villains. They unknowingly create the first superhero team, known as the Justice Society of America.

The character has personal significance for Johns, who based Courtney off his sister (of the same name), who tragically died in the 1996 crash of TWA Flight 800.

On his spotlight panel, @geoffjohns announces a new addition to @TheDCUniverse lineup: Stargirl, on a mission to bring back the legacy of the Justice Society! #DCSDCC pic.twitter.com/kbKyjMSuRe — DC (@DCComics) July 19, 2018

DC Universe has previously announced five other original series for the platform: live-action series Swamp Thing; Doom Patrol; Superman prequel Metropolis and Titans; and Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders, which are two animated series from Warner Bros. Animation.

And soon Berlanti will be taking over TV. Stargirl will be his 15th live-action scripted series — confirming his talent for dramas.

His 10 shows currently broadcasting include: The CW's All American, Arrow, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale, and Supergirl; Blindspot on NBC; God Friended Me and The Red Line on CBS; the highly-anticipated The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina coming to Netflix; You premiering on Lifetime soon; and now DC Universe's Titans and Doom Patrol.

The DC Universe service is available for pre-orders for one year with the price tag of $74.99 – plus an extra three months awarded for signing up early. Monthly memberships will start at $7.99 a month.

Of course, the platform works with Apple and Android devices, Roku, and Amazon Fire.