DC Universe's 'Stargirl' Casts Brian Stapf as Wildcat

While Gotham gears up to unleash Selina Kyle's inner-Catwoman, another feline is making his way to DC Universe's upcoming Stargirl as part of the classic JSA.

As reported by TV Line, Hulk-spawn Lou Ferrigno Jr. has signed on to recur as Rex Tyler (also known as Starman, last played by Patrick J. Adams on Legends of Tomorrow) and Joel McHale will pop in as Sylvester Pemberton, aka Starman.

Now, TV Insider can exclusively confirm that Brian Stapf has landed the recurring role of Wildcat!

Better known as Ted Grant, this founding member of the Justice Society of America introduced in 1964 was previously updated into Star City gym owner and ex-vigilante Ted Grant (J.R. Ramirez) who taught Laurel (Katie Cassidy) how to fight on Arrow. Stargirl's Golden Age version of Grant's clawed and cowled Wildcat is also a former heavyweight boxer and in all likelihood, will be just as indispensable to the titular heroine.

Based on the DC Comics character created by showrunner Geoff Johns and inspired by his late sister, the upcoming series centers on Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a super-powered high-schooler integral to the Justice Society of America's battle against baddies from the past. Being new to the crime-fighting game, who better to train her in the ways of throwing down than a fella who knows his way around a left hook, right?

Stapf was recently seen in The Purge on USA and The CW's Valor, as well as several episodes of The Walking Dead. He has also worked as a stunt performer, which is probably going to help him out with this gig a lot if it's gonna be anything like the intricately choreographed action on the DCU's Titans.

Stargirl is exec produced by Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and is slated to premiere on the DC Universe streaming service some time in 2019.

