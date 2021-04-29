Get ready for more superheroes, aliens, and the utter ridiculousness that is the town of Riverdale on the CW this summer.

The network has set its summer schedule, and it’s filled with the returns of two shows that are usually part of the fall lineup (Supergirl and Riverdale), long-awaited season premieres (Stargirl and Roswell, New Mexico), and plenty of original episodes to take you into next fall.

Among the new dates are Riverdale now returning on August 11 instead of the previously-announced July 7 and In the Dark back on June 23 instead of June 9.

Meanwhile, Supergirl, currently airing the first part of its sixth and last season, goes on hiatus after May 11 when Superman & Lois returns. Its final 13 episodes will premiere on August 24, paired with Season 2 of Stargirl (premiering on August 10).

Check out the CW’s summer schedule below.

Wednesday, June 23

8:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: In the Dark (New Season Premiere Date)

Sunday, July 11

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Series Debut)

9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Original Episode)

Thursday, July 15

8:00 p.m.: Walker (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Coroner (Season Premiere)

Sunday, July 18

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Original Episode)

9:30 p.m.: Dead Pixels (Season Premiere)

Monday, July 26

8:00 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Republic of Sarah (Original Episode)

Tuesday, August 10

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Stargirl (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Superman & Lois (Original Episode)

Wednesday, August 11

8:00 p.m.: Riverdale (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: In the Dark (Original Episode)

Friday, August 13

8:00 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Encore Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Dynasty (Original Episode)

Thursday, August 19

8:00 p.m.: Burden of Truth (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Coroner (Original Episode)

Tuesday, August 24

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Stargirl (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Supergirl (Original Episode)