DC Universe Unveils 'Stargirl' Poster, 'Swamp Thing' Premiere Date

WonderCon in Anaheim has just gotten under way and already, the news is pouring out of the annual convention.

Today, DC Comics' digital platform, DC Universe, kicked things off with the official first-look image of their in-production Stargirl adaptation starring Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs), due to launch in early 2020. The just-released art features Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore in Stargirl's iconic superhero suit, which was designed by renowned costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Doom Patrol, Black Lightning and Titans.

Speaking of Titans, it was confirmed that Season 2 will drop in Fall 2019 with previously announced cast additions Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, Esai Morales as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, Chelsea Zhang as his daughter Rose/ Ravager and Chella Man as Joseph Wilson/Jericho. In addition, the first season of Syfy's fantastic Krypton will be available for streaming on April 5 and the highly anticipated horror series Swamp Thing, currently filming in Wilmington, N.C., will premiere on May 31, 2019.

In the animated department, Young Justice: Outsiders comes back for the second half of its season on July 2, 2019. And the Kaley Cuoco-voice Harley Quinn is set to follow Titans's second season in late Fall 2019. It was also announced that, beginning in April, DC Universe subscribers will receive "unprecedented access" to the DC’s ginormous library of digital comics featuring thousands of single-issue comics published over the last 80 years. And if you have never read Nightwing on your flatscreen in HD color, you have only lived half a life.

