Joel McHale Promoted To Series Regular For ‘Stargirl’ Season 3

The Starman will be hoping to shine brighter than ever in the upcoming third season of DC’s Stargirl as Joel McHale is promoted to series regular.

McHale confirmed the news during an appearance on last Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was guest hosted by Arsenio Hall. “In the first episode of the first season, my character dies, but now I’m back, so hold onto your hat… or your cosmic staff,” the Community alum said.

Stargirl premiered its first season on DC Universe in 2020, where it also aired the following day on the broadcast network The CW. Season 2 premiered on August 10, 2021 as an original series on The CW, with a third season having already been renewed in May 2021.

The series follows high school student Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), who discovers the cosmic staff and leads a new generation of young superheroes who become DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. Doom Patrol writer Geoff Johns serves as showrunner and also executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

McHale, who plays Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman in the series, had high praise for his co-stars, telling Hall that Bassinger is a “22-year-old dynamo actor.” He added, “I’m very happy to be a part of the show, so thank you Geoff Johns who invented it.”

Stargirl also stars Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E., Nick Tarabay as Eclipso, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat II, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite II, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler aka Hourman II, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Jake Austin Walker as Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman, and Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent.

Most recently, McHale hosted the Fox reality show Crime Scene Kitchen, a competition series where bakers are tasked with decoding the type of dessert that was prepared in a kitchen using only crumbs, flour trails, and a few clues. He’s also set to star in the upcoming comedy film Queenpins alongside Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn.

Stargirl, Season 2, Tuesdays, The CW