‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Stargirl’ & More Fall TV Both Adults & Kids Will Love

Looking for something to watch with everyone in the house? Here are a few shows and films both adults and kids will love.

Monsters at Work (Season finale, Wednesday, September 1, Disney+)

The monstrously cute sequel series to the 2001 flick Monsters, Inc. wraps up its first season. Former Scarer Tylor (voiced by Ben Feldman) finally makes it onto the Laugh Floor, but if Mike and Sulley (the original flick’s Billy Crystal and John Goodman return) can’t produce more power, they face getting shut down. Best for: Everyone

High school heroine Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger, above) has been on a mission to track down the new villains in town, but in the August 31 episode, she first has to deal with the return of two old foes. Best for: Teens

The Goonies (Peacock)

This ’80s adventure film is good silly fun as a quirky group of kids go on a treasure hunt to try to save their homes from foreclosure, all while dodging booby traps and a criminal family in pursuit. Best for: Tweens

In the midseason closer of the black-ish spinoff’s fourth season, the college crew heads to a luau party, the LSATs loom, and Zoey (Yara Shahidi) gets career advice from an ex. Best for: Teens

You can now binge all 10 first-season episodes of this wholesome series. Full House favorite John Stamos stars as prickly former NCAA coach Marvyn Korn, who’s forced to take a job at a girls’ high school and learns he actually has a heart. Best for: Teens

Coming Attractions

Jimmy Fallon expands his Tonight Show franchise to a second studio at 30 Rock for The Kids Tonight Show. The new late-night variety program, set to stream on Peacock, will be hosted and written by, yes, kids. • Bikini Bottom is also growing. SpongeBob SquarePants and spinoffs The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral just got a whale-size order of 52 more episodes for Nickelodeon and Paramount+. • Nick’s Emmy-winning fantasy series Avatar: The Last Airbender is headed to Netflix in a live-action adaptation.

Setting Up a TV Watch Party

Can’t get friends or family together in-person to watch that new show or movie premiere you’re all excited about? The major streaming services have their own features that let you watch together remotely, with the video in sync for everyone. There are also apps that work across a number of services. Scener, for example, is free and compatible with the most services, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and YouTube. It’s a simple extension of the Chrome browser that also lets everyone video-chat on the same screen!

