The CW Acquires 4 More Shows, Sets Late Summer 2020 Schedule

The CW is adding to its summer 2020 schedule with four more acquisitions.

The network has imported British horror whodunit competition Killer Camp, comedy panel game show Taskmaster, family-centric culinary competition Fridge Wars, and U.K. docuseries Being Reuben. It has also set premiere dates for the previously acquired Tell Me a Story, Coroner, and Dead Pixels.

In Killer Camp, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they're part of an over-the-top "murder" mystery, not a fun new reality "Summer Camp." Comedian Bobby Mair is Camp Counselor Bobby as the campers play games to earn cash during the day while being "killed off" one by one at night in extreme, hilarious, and creative ways. One of the campers is the murderer secretly controlling handyman "Bruce" in pulling off the death scenes. The campers must figure out who that is and save themselves.

Taskmaster stars comedian and actor Greg Davies as the person assigning simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants (usually comedians). Creator Alex Horne is his assistant.

Two top chefs compete using leftovers and ingredients found in refrigerators of ordinary families to make an amazing feast in each episode of Fridge Wars. Those fridges are recreated in the studio, and the chefs can use anything on the outside of them as clues to create a meal that will be a hit with the family.

Being Reuben follows 14-year-old Reuben de Maid, a singer, influencer, and make-up expert who became an internet sensation after appearing on Little Big Shots. The docuseries follows the Welsh teenager's social media stardom and his life at home with siblings Coco and Sonny and mother Vicky.

The CW has also revealed the season finale dates for its midseason and early summer shows: Burden of Truth Season 3 and In the Dark Season 2 wrap Thursday, July 9, Bulletproof ends its second season on Wednesday, July 29, and DC's Stargirl's first season signs off on Tuesday, August 11.

Check out the CW's schedule of late summer premieres below.

Thursday, July 16

8:00 p.m.: Killer Camp (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, July 28

8:00 p.m.: DC's Stargirl (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Tell Me a Story (Series Premiere)

Sunday, August 2

8:00 p.m.: Taskmaster (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Fridge Wars (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, August 5

8:00 p.m.: The 100 (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Coroner (Series Premiere)

Friday, August 7

8:00 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Encore Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Being Reuben (Series Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Being Reuben (Original Episode)

Tuesday, August 18

8:00 p.m.: Dead Pixels (Series Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Dead Pixels (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Tell Me a Story (Original Episode)