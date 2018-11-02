Anjelika Washington Joins Cast of DC's 'Stargirl' in Series Regular Role

The DC Universe just got a little bit bigger.

Warner Bros. announced on Friday that Anjelika Washington will join the cast of Stargirl in a series regular role, though her character details are currently under warps. Brec Bassinger was previously announced for the lead role of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl.

"Anjelika Washington is a bright, funny and unbelievably talented actor and I'm thrilled to have her join the cast alongside Brec. We're withholding the character she's playing for now, but it'll be one familiar to DC Comics fans!" said executive producer/writer Geoff Johns in a press release.

Washington has previously held roles on Showtime’s Shameless and CBS’s Young Sheldon, and was a series regular on the Amazon's The Legend of Master Legend.

According to the show's official logline, the upcoming series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as "she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion."

As TV Insider previously reported, Greg Berlanti will serve as an executive producer along with Johns. The series is aiming for a 2019 premiere date and contains 13 episodes (so far) in its freshman season.

The DC Universe streaming service has previously announced its order of five other original series — a live-action series Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, a Superman prequel called Metropolis, and Titans, which premiered last month.

Plus, two animated series were ordered as well: Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders.

The new video platform is available for pre-orders for one year with the price tag of $74.99 – plus an extra three months awarded for signing up early. Monthly memberships will start at $7.99 a month.