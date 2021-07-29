DC vs. Marvel: Luke Wilson Teases Friendly Rivalry With Brother Owen Wilson

Luke Wilson revealed that he and brother Owen Wilson have a friendly rivalry when it comes to their roles in the DC and Marvel universes.

The Stargirl actor recently revealed that he and his sibling, who stars as Mobius in Loki, lived together briefly during the filming of their respective shows. “We shared a house… for a little over a month, and it was actually really fun,” Luke disclosed in a press conference, according to TV Line.

“We hadn’t done that in a long time, though we see each other all the time. To be on location in the same town, living in the same house, was really fun.” The brothers who have appeared together onscreen in films like The Royal Tenenbaums each joined the superhero worlds for the first time.

“It was funny for me, working for DC and doing a superhero show, while Owen was playing Mobius on Loki,” Luke added. “Like me, he had not worked on a superhero project, but I know he had a great time. He enjoyed working with Tom Hiddleston, and it seems like that show turned out great, too.”

While Loki recently wrapped its first season run on Disney+, the show will return for Season 2 at a later date. Meanwhile, Luke’s returning to screens this August as Stargirl makes its Season 2 return on The CW. The actor plays Pat Dugan, stepfather to Brec Bassinger‘s titular hero.

While the brothers projects might be different, Luke stated, “I don’t know that we had a ‘rivalry,’ but [Owen] has two sons and they watched both shows [and] I feel like I detected a little more enthusiasm for Stargirl,” the actor jokes. “But I don’t know, I might have just been projecting that.”

See the Wilsons in their shows by streaming Loki on Disney+ and tuning in for Stargirl‘s upcoming season this summer on The CW.

Stargirl, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, August 10, 8/7c, The CW